Eco Innovation Group (ECOX) and WRA Holdings Announce Strategic Partnership with Térraba Indigenous Territory for Raw Materials Supply to Support National Infrastructure Program

Indigenous Association Commits Approximately 2,400 Hectares to Supply Sand, Gravel, and Raw Materials for Costa Rica Infrastructure Buildout Including Elevated National Railway; Partnership Advances Humanitarian Initiatives; Seven Additional Sovereign Tribes Express Interest

Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC:ECOX) (“ECOX”) and WRA Holdings, Inc. (“WRA”) announce a significant advancement in securing critical raw materials for the Companies’ national infrastructure and environmental redevelopment program in Costa Rica.

The Asociación de Desarrollo Integral de Reserva Indígena de Térraba (Térraba Indigenous Integral Development Association), one of Costa Rica’s sovereign indigenous communities, has executed a Letter of Commitment formalizing its intent to partner with WRA on the Concepcional Master Plan project. Under the proposed arrangement, the Association has committed approximately 2,400 hectares, nearly 6,000 acres of, indigenous territory for potential development and resource extraction activities, including sand, gravel, and other raw materials essential to the infrastructure buildout.

The partnership is structured in accordance with International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention 169, which Costa Rica ratified under Law No. 7316, ensuring that all activities proceed through a Prior, Free, and Informed Consultation (CPLI) process that respects indigenous rights, self-determination, and development priorities. The collaboration is designed to deliver long-term benefits to the Térraba community, including the potential development of healthcare, educational, and essential infrastructure, subject to the outcomes of the consultation process and decisions of the relevant authorities. The Association has completed internal preparatory steps and is awaiting a final vote from the tribal council to proceed.

Expanding Indigenous Partnerships

In addition to the Térraba agreement, WRA reports that seven other sovereign indigenous tribes have expressed formal interest in evaluating similar partnership opportunities. These potential collaborations would expand access to domestically sourced raw materials essential for WRA’s broader infrastructure portfolio. These materials, particularly sand and gravel, play a critical role in the construction of WRA’s national railway system, which is being designed with elevated track beds approximately six feet above grade to enhance flood resilience, operational safety, and long-term durability. Additional raw materials including limestone and wood may further support construction activities, reducing reliance on imported inputs and strengthening domestic supply chains.

“This partnership with the Térraba Indigenous community represents a transformative step in how large-scale infrastructure development can be executed responsibly, sustainably, and in collaboration with indigenous peoples,” said Cornel Alvarado, President and CEO of WRA Holdings, Inc. “For too long, indigenous communities have watched development happen around them without receiving meaningful benefits. Through this proposed partnership, we aim to help bring healthcare, education, and essential infrastructure to the Térraba people, resources they have long sought but lacked access to. The sand and gravel from these territories are expected to support foundational elements of Costa Rica’s national railway, which we are designing to be elevated above grade for resilience and safety. By securing these essential materials under internationally recognized consultation frameworks, we aim to establish a model where development aligns with community priorities. The interest from seven additional tribes reflects strong regional engagement, and we are committed to approaching each opportunity with the same consultation and respect.”

A Humanitarian Initiative for All of Costa Rica

WRA’s partnership with the Térraba Indigenous community reflects a broader initiative to support inclusive development across Costa Rica. The Companies’ national infrastructure program encompassing rail, energy, waste management, healthcare, and environmental redevelopment is designed to improve quality of life while strengthening domestic supply chains and employment opportunities. By sourcing materials domestically where feasible and working collaboratively with local and indigenous communities, the program seeks to foster sustainable economic growth that reaches historically underserved regions.

Empowering Indigenous Communities Through Development

Central to the partnership is WRA’s commitment to ensuring that indigenous communities have the opportunity to benefit directly from development activities carried out on their lands. The Concepcional Master Plan includes provisions for proposed healthcare facilities, schools, and educational infrastructure to serve indigenous families, while also preserving cultural heritage. These community-focused elements represent a shift from past development models, aligning potential resource development with long-term social investment.

Project Scope and Raw Materials

The Concepcional Master Plan envisions the development of a sustainability-oriented indigenous community based on circular economy principles. The project contemplates coordinated development across multiple sectors, including:

Healthcare facilities and hospitals

Schools and educational infrastructure

Agroindustry and sustainable production

Transportation infrastructure (air, sea, and land)

Sand and gravel extraction and processing for national railway and construction projects

Free-trade zones and industrialization of raw materials

Energy production and waste management

Housing and sustainable tourism development

Raw materials extracted from indigenous territories, subject to environmental, consultation, and governmental approvals, are expected to support elements of WRA’s broader Costa Rica infrastructure portfolio. The national railway project requires large volumes of aggregate material for elevated track beds designed to withstand flooding and extreme weather. These domestically sourced materials may also support port modernization, waste-to-energy facilities, and environmental redevelopment projects backed by approximately $700 million in project financing currently in final settlement.

Consultation Process and Timeline

The Térraba Indigenous Association has initiated communication with the Technical Unit for Indigenous Consultation under Costa Rica’s Ministry of Justice and Peace to determine the procedural pathway under Executive Decree No. 40932-MP-MJP. The Association has allocated $15,000 to support the formal consultation process, to be distributed across planning, execution, and reporting phases.

The Companies anticipate additional updates as consultation milestones progress and as other indigenous partnerships advance.

Capital Structure and Shareholder Protections

ECOX reiterates that it has eliminated all toxic convertible debt from non-strategic lenders. As previously announced, the final legacy convertible note in the amount of $195,000 was extinguished on December 8, 2025, removing the last material overhang from the Company’s prior business model. This action stabilizes the capital structure and eliminates the primary historical source of dilution in the market.

Additionally, the Company intends to restrict all issuances of securities,other than those directly related to the WRA merger transaction, for the remainder of the fiscal year. This reflects ECOX’s focus on protecting shareholder value as it transitions into its new operating structure and supports the long-term development cycle associated with the WRA national infrastructure program.

Shareholders and interested parties can view or download a complete presentation at the following link: View the full Costa Rica Visioning Presentation here

About WRA Holdings, Inc.

WRA Holdings, Inc. is a multinational infrastructure development and investment company focused on public and private-partnership projects that drive economic growth, environmental renewal, and urban redevelopment. The company’s flagship Costa Rica initiative integrates national rail, airport, and logistics systems, port revitalization, waste-to-energy conversion, clean-water programs, and healthcare infrastructure to build a cleaner, more connected nation and foster regional connectivity and long-term prosperity across Central America.

About Eco Innovation Group, Inc.

Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC:ECOX) is a Nevada corporation focused on providing strategic advisory and compliance services tailored to micro-cap and small-cap public companies and private enterprises preparing to enter the public markets. ECOX bridges the gap between under-resourced issuers and capital markets access by structuring and supporting share-exchange mergers, public offerings, and other transactions that create pathways for growth and shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, including statements regarding potential acquisitions, SEC registration, exchange uplisting, share cancellations, and future business operations. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the ability to complete acquisitions on favorable terms or at all; the ability to integrate acquired businesses successfully; risks inherent in the mining, energy storage, and infrastructure sectors; regulatory and permitting risks; market conditions; competitive factors; the ability to obtain financing; the ability to engage audit firms and complete audited financial statements; the ability to achieve and maintain compliance with SEC and exchange listing requirements; and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Investor Relations

ecoinnovations.info@gmail.com

SOURCE: Eco Innovation Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire