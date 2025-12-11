AIML Announces Engagement of Guerilla Capital for Communications and Investor Outreach Efforts

AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML) (“AIML” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the engagement of Guerilla Capital (“Guerilla”), an arm’s length investor relations firm with offices in Ontario, Canada. Guerilla will provide investor relations services to the Company including enhancing the Company’s communications and investor outreach efforts.

The initial term of the engagement will commence immediately and continue for a period of 12 months (subject to extension) at an aggregate fee of Cdn$120,000, of which Cdn$30,000 is payable up front with the remaining balance payable in quarterly installments of Cdn$30,000 each. The engagement may be terminated anytime after the initial three months.

Guerilla may be contacted at:

2855322 ONTARIO INC. O/A GUERILLA CAPITAL

84 Watson’ Lane, Dundas, Ontario, L9H 1T3

Email: Ryan@guerillacapital.io

Telephone: 416-832-1874

About AI/ML Innovations Inc.

AIML Innovations Inc. is a global technology company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence and neural networks to transform digital health. Our proprietary platforms leverage advanced signal processing and deep learning to convert complex biometric data into actionable clinical insights-supporting earlier diagnosis, personalized treatment, and more effective care.

AIML’s shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:AIML), the OTCQB Venture Market (AIMLF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (42FB).

For detailed information please see AIML’s website or the Company’s filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca.

Contact:

Blake Fallis (778) 405-0882

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements – Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the implementation of the Company’s products and services. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to the nature and timing of future operations and the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: AI/ML Innovations, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire