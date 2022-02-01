EAW’s AC6 ADPATive Column Loudspeaker Nominated for NAMM TEC Award

Company Recognized in the Outstanding Technical Achievement Category

ANAHEIM, CA, DECEMBER 14, 2022 – The AC6 2-Way Full Range ADAPTive Column Loudspeaker from Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®) has been announced as a finalist for the 38th Annual NAMM Technical Excellence & Creativity (TEC) Awards in the category of Outstanding Technical Achievement. With EAW’s signature ADAPTive technology, AC6 has bridged the gap between sound quality and architecture, delivering pristine audio to venues of all sizes and securing its position as a nominee for this honor.

AC6 packs ADAPTive technology into an easy-to-conceal column format. Each AC6 is comprised of six 6″ woofers and thirty 1″ dome tweeters. Each transducer is independently amplified and processed, allowing the AC6 to yield an unparalleled level of control that results in superior performance using fewer loudspeakers than competitive technology. Low-frequency response down to 65Hz means AC6 can deliver pristine musical sound, especially in venues where acoustics can pose a challenge. The rugged extruded aluminum chassis, IP54 rating and innovative rear panel control make AC6 ideal for fixed install and portable use.

“We are proud to have the AC6 considered for this distinguished award,” said TJ Smith, president of Eastern Acoustic Works. “As the latest addition of our ADAPTive line, this top-of-the-line loudspeaker is one of our most innovative achievements, embodying all of the renowned technology exclusive to EAW. From our Resolution™ 2 software for device management to Focusing™ and DynO™ digital signal processing technology, the AC6 is equipped with the same powerful DSP toolkit EAW is known for, but inside a small-format column enclosure.”

In addition to its rigorous technology, users can deploy multiple AC6 units as mains or integrate them with other EAW ADAPTive loudspeakers, such as the Anna or Anya, for insurmountable coverage possibilities. It is also suitable for outdoor use when input/output weather protection covers are used.

Presented at the NAMM Show, the NAMM TEC Awards are bestowed annually in celebration of the pro audio community by recognizing the individuals, companies and technical innovations behind today’s sound recordings, live performances and other media. All finalists will be celebrated at the 2023 NAMM Show in Anaheim on Thursday, April 13, 2023.