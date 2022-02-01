EAW Showcases NTX210L Line Array at NAMM 2024

NTX210L’s Technology is Designed to Support a Variety of Outdoor Live Events

ANAHEIM, CA, JANUARY 22, 2024 – Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®) is showcasing it’s NTX210L Powered 10” Line Array at NAMM 2024 (Demo Room 17104). This product will be highlighted along EAW’s LA Series, a 2-way, self-powered loudspeaker featuring the brands signature performance in a portable and lightweight package.

EAW’s NTX210L is a high-performance solution that streamlines setup to deliver maximum results in minimal time. It is a 2×10” articulated array with an integrated 1600W two-channel amplifier and universal PFC power supply. The NTX210L operates in the 55hz – 18khz range and has a 90° horizontal and 12° vertical nominal beamwidth.

With the NTX series, achieving optimal sonic performance has never been easier or more accessible. Different from other powered line array products, the NTX’s patented OptiLogic technology provides automatic array self-detection via onboard infrared sensors and inclinometers and near instant optimization including air loss compensation and more. The NTX series features integrated Dante™ networking (with loop-thru) including analog redundancy capability, allowing the analog input to be set to automatically enable if the Dante signal is lost.

“We are excited to showcase the NTX Series at NAMM,” says TJ Smith, president of Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW). “The NTX’s advanced algorithms along with user input for trim height and start and end of coverage, enables our customers to get up and running fast.”

Experience the NTX210L Powered 10” Line Array for yourself in the EAW Demo Room (17104) at NAMM 2024.