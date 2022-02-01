EAW Showcases New MKD526 Loudspeaker Alongside Trusted Audio Solutions at InfoComm 2023

Brand Additionally Highlights AC6 Column Loudspeaker, MKC Series Line of Loudspeakers and SB210 Subwoofer

ORLANDO, FL, JUNE 8, 2023 – Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®) will be showcasing—for the first time—its new MKD526 2-Way Full-Range Dual-Woofer Loudspeaker at the 2023 InfoComm Show (Booth 5243 and in its demo room, W222A). This new passive loudspeaker is specifically engineered to deliver the output, fidelity and reliability that audio designers expect for any installation. Alongside its newest release, EAW will also be highlighting additional audio solutions such as the AC6 2-Way Full Range ADAPTive Column Loudspeaker, the MKC Series 2-Way Coaxial Loudspeakers and the SB210 Dual 10-inch Subwoofer.

An ultra-compact and multi-purpose loudspeaker, the MKD526 2-Way Full-Range Dual-Woofer Loudspeaker delivers high-output, broadband pattern control and exceptional fidelity. With a max SPL of 127dB and an operating range covering 75Hz to 20Hz, MKD526 is ideal for front fills, under balcony fills, corporate events, bars or restaurants and more. Equipped with EAW’s cutting-edge featuressuch as Focusing™, Dyno™ and Symmetry of Sources™ technology, MKD526 ensures optimized performance and the utmost consistency throughout the coverage pattern. A small profile and flexible accessories additionally allow for seamless and discreet integration into any venue.

“The launch of MKD526 is an exciting and welcome addition to EAW’s line of loudspeakers,” says TJ Smith, president of Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW). “MKD526 builds on our long-standing tradition of exceptional installation-focused loudspeakers, developed in partnership with consultants and sound system integrators worldwide. We look forward to showcasing its abilities at InfoComm alongside the trusted AC6, MKC line and SB210.”

Also being showcased at InfoComm 2023 is the newest addition to EAW’s ADAPTive line; the AC6 2-Way Full Range ADAPTive Column Loudspeaker. Managed via EAW’s Resolution™ 2 software, AC6 can compensate for coverage and directivity with its ADAPTive Performance™ technology, producing three-dimensional coverage that makes it perfect for the most acoustically challenged room or venue. Utilizing six low frequency transducers and 30 high frequency transducers, AC6 can produce studio quality audio from 20kHz, all the way down to 65Hz, at any volume.

EAW’s MKC Series 2-Way Coaxial Loudspeakers, featuring the MKC50, MKC60, MKC80 and MKC120, can also be viewed at InfoComm 2023. This new line delivers consistent tonality for a variety of applications, even at higher output levels. Combined with the companion UXA4401 and UXA4403 amps, MKC acts as a flexible tool for small- and medium-sized projects such as restaurants, bars and performing arts centers. The additional monitoring capabilities of the MKC50 and MKC60, as well as the pole mount options of the MKC80 and MKC120, also make these loudspeakers powerful solutions for production companies.

Additionally, EAW’s SB210 Dual 10-inch Subwoofer will be highlighted as a low frequency support solution, ideal for installations with limited space. The latest addition to the revered SB Series product line, SB210 delivers superior output with minimal visual impact. Featuring a unique driver mounting and ultra-low turbulence port design, SB210 is able to maximize the cone and front areas, resulting in a powerful acoustic performance. Thanks to its small housing, SB210 is ideal for a variety of applications, including but not limited to, restaurants and bars, hotels, corporate events and performing arts centers. Integrated M10 mounting and M20 pole mounting options allow for even more versatility in performance.

Find the new MKD526 2-Way Full-Range Dual-Woofer Loudspeaker, along with EAW’s AC6 2-Way Full Range ADAPTive Column Loudspeaker, MKC Series 2-Way Coaxial Loudspeakers and SB210 Dual 10-inch Subwoofer at InfoComm 2023, (Booth 5243 and in its demo room, W222A).