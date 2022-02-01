Analog Way to Exhibit Most Powerful Live Presentation Capabilities and Highlight Digital Artwork From Top Content Creators at Infocomm 2023 

Analog Way will present their latest and most advanced offering of presentation systems and media servers at Infocomm 2023 in Orlando, Florida. This year on the show floor, Analog Way is partnering with SNA Displays to showcase BRILLIANT™ Interior LED display technology and connect Pro AV with content creators.

Visitors to Analog Way booth 3232 will discover how the LivePremier, Alta 4K, Midra 4K and Picturall product ranges cover every video processing need, from small and medium-sized projects to the largest fixed installations and live events. Highlights will include some important new features coming to the LivePremier platform:

The 8-plug HDMI input card, addressing the need for a larger number of full HD sources and their possible backups.

The hybrid IP-SDI input card, with four 12G-SDI inputs and one NDI-enabled 2.5GbE port.

The LINK feature, for both controlling multi-chassis output canvases and sharing multiple sources between these chassis, in order to meet the ever-increasing video processing needs of large-scale events and massive fixed installations.

Analog Way will showcase at their booth SNA Displays’ BRILLIANT™ Interior LED display technology featuring a 4K 1.2 mm 16×9 display.

Expert creative content serves a crucial function for all providers in the digital signage and audio-visual industries by engaging customers and driving new business. SNA Displays and Analog Way will highlight the work of some of the industry’s top content creation teams from cFire, Render Impact, and Pixel and Texel. To help make connections between talented digital artists and the professionals who build, integrate, and install digital canvases, see the schedule below:

MEET AND GREET SCHEDULE | BOOTH #3232

cFire | Wed, June 14, 1:00 – 2:00 PM

cFire is an experiential content company that provides high-quality technically robust immersive art and brand experiences for resorts, retail, hospitality, transportation hubs, cities, and corporate locations for clients, including Salesforce, MGM Resorts and Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Render Impact | Thu, June 15, 1:00 – 2:00 PM

Render Impact is an award-winning multimedia design studio specializing in the creation of high-impact content for digital displays. By integrating art, animation and visual effects technologies, Render Impact produces immersive digital experiences on LED displays of all shapes and sizes. Render Impact’s impressive portfolio of innovative media projects includes anamorphic illusions, fluid simulations, CG environments, forced perspectives, living art, 3D animation and much more.

Pixel and Texel

Though Pixel and Texel won’t be in attendance, their content creative will be featured throughout the show on the SNA Displays screen (in addition to creative from cFire and Render Impact).

Pixel and Texel is a creative digital studio that produces state-of-the-art solutions and engagements for top brands. Employing emerging AR/VR/XR, WebGL, gaming, VFX and mobile technology. The company pushes the limits of what is possible across digital signage, experiential design, entertainment, marketing, architecture, e-commerce and enterprise platforms.

Analog Way will be exhibiting at booth 3232 at Infocomm 2023, Orange County Convention Center, June 14-16, 2023. Register for free using Analog Way invitation code ANA720.