EAW Expands Free Resolution Software Training Course for Sound System Designers

FRANKLIN, MA, OCTOBER 19, 2026 – Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®) has expanded its free Resolution Software Online Training Course, a comprehensive, self-paced program for audio professionals, such as sound system designers, production companies and integrators, who want to deepen their expertise with EAW’s modeling and control platform.

For designers, a system that looks right on paper has to perform just as well in the room. Getting there depends on accurate modeling, informed product selection and confident system control, and the course is built to help designers strengthen all three.

The original course focused on an in-depth walkthrough of the Resolution interface, tools and workflow, giving participants a clear understanding of how to navigate and apply the platform in real-world scenarios. Participants then follow a live session that builds an acoustic model from the ground up, a key step in accurately predicting system performance.

Extended instruction now also covers connecting to and controlling supported EAW products directly within the software. This hands-on component bridges the gap between design and deployment, showing how Resolution integrates with EAW loudspeaker systems to streamline tuning, optimization and system management.

In addition to software operation, the course features a series of lectures on system design concepts spanning many of EAW’s current product lines. These sessions focus on best practices for loudspeaker selection, coverage planning and specification, helping designers make informed decisions that lead to better results.

The training is divided into two parts, each ending with an evaluation so participants can measure their progress and confirm their understanding before moving on.

“Whether you’re specifying a system for a house of worship, a live venue or a corporate installation, understanding how to model and control EAW products accurately is essential to getting the best possible result,” said Bryan DiFabio, application and support engineer at Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW). “We know designers are under pressure to get it right the first time. This training gives them the tools and confidence to do exactly that.”

The course is designed to help participants choose the right products, plan coverage and get the most from their EAW systems. EAW encourages anyone involved in designing or specifying EAW sound systems to take advantage of this free training, available at education.eaw.com.