EAW® Appoints Clean Sound & Light as Exclusive Distributor in Romania

MUREŞ, ROMANIA, MARCH 19, 2026 – Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®),a global innovator of professional loudspeaker systems and technologies, announces a new distribution partnership with Clean Sound & Light SRL, a Romania-based provider of professional audio, lighting and staging solutions. Through the agreement, Clean Sound & Light will serve as the official distributor of EAW products throughout Romania, expanding access to the brand’s renowned loudspeaker technologies for integrators, rental companies and venues across the region.

The partnership marks an important step in strengthening EAW’s presence in Eastern Europe while reintroducing the brand to the Romanian market. With extensive experience supporting AV and staging projects of all sizes, Clean Sound & Light brings strong market knowledge and a project-focused approach that aligns with EAW’s commitment to delivering high-performance, reliable sound solutions.

Specializing in project-based system design and sales, Clean Sound & Light offers tailored solutions for a wide variety of clients and venues. The company works with numerous globally recognized brands and has built a reputation for delivering personalized support for both large-scale productions and smaller installations.

“We pride ourselves in our personalized offerings no matter the scale of the project, and we are very excited to now provide access to EAW in Romania,” says Marius Marcoianu, CEO of Clean Sound & Light SRL. “Our goal is to help bring the brand back into our regional market and show customers the quality and reliability these systems offer.”

Marius’ familiarity with the brand spans more than two decades, having previously worked with EAW products earlier in his career. That long-standing connection helped spark discussions with EAW leadership about reestablishing the brand locally. “For the past several years, EAW hasn’t had a strong presence in the Romanian market,” he explains. “After speaking with EAW about the opportunity to represent the brand here, we felt it was the right time to bring it back. We believe Romanian customers are looking for reliable, high-quality systems with a strong price-to-performance ratio, and EAW fits that need perfectly.”

Reliability, sound quality and long-term performance were key factors in the company’s decision to partner with EAW. According to Marius, those qualities align closely with what Romanian integrators and production professionals look for when investing in sound systems. “Customers want products they can rely on for years, and that’s exactly what EAW provides,” he says. “The high build quality and proven reliability of these systems make them a strong addition to our portfolio.”

As part of the partnership, Clean Sound & Light will initially stock and demonstrate several key EAW product families, including the LA, RS, MKC, SB and UX series. These solutions span a range of applications, from portable and installed loudspeaker systems to powerful subwoofers and advanced processing platforms. The company plans to expand its EAW portfolio as market demand continues to grow.

For EAW, the collaboration reflects a strategic effort to work with dedicated regional partners who can provide deep local expertise and customer support. “Clean Sound & Light’s project-driven approach and strong relationships within Romania’s professional audio community make them an ideal partner for EAW,” says TJ Smith, President of EAW. “Their team understands the importance of delivering reliable, high-performance systems and supporting customers throughout the entire lifecycle of a project. We’re excited to work together to expand EAW’s reach in Romania and reconnect the market with the performance and innovation our products are known for.”