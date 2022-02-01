EAW Announces New UXA4416 DSP Amplifiers With Supporting Resolution Software Update

New High-power Solution Offers Innovative Processing for EAW Systems

WHITINSVILLE, MA, APRIL 18, 2024 – Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW)® debuts its new UXA4416 Amplifiers along with a companion update to its Resolution software. UXA4416 represents a new generation of EAW four-channel DSP amplifiers, offering high-power class D amplification, innovative processing and analog/digital audio management. Pairing seamlessly with the brand’s KF and SB Series products, these new amps ensure stability and continuity for KF passive line source systems deployed at stadiums, arenas, houses of worship, amphitheaters, outdoor festivals and more.

“Through the creation of our own line of amplifiers, we are unifying all EAW system packages,” says TJ Smith, president of EAW. “Our ongoing strategy makes cross rental more predictable and reliable by deploying products that are optimized by EAW engineering.”

This next generation of amplifiers provides clean, robust power to all EAW passive loudspeaker systems. Now operating at 96Khz, the amps improve system interoperability and offer reduced latency compared to previous UX and UXA products, which can be vital for live performance applications. In addition, 4 x 4000W Class D amplification and 40-bit floating point DSP ensure powerful, high headroom audio capabilities for systems of any scale.

UXA4416 amplifier presets unify the performance of all supported EAW professional speakers and arrayed systems with four processed channels of audio amplification, complete with a dedicated Greybox preset library. A front panel addressable 4.3-inch display offers an easy touch screen or tactile encoder access to the EAW library and editing. EAW factory presets utilize EAW’s Beamwidth Matched Crossover, Focusing and DynO technologies. The result being a highly refined system impulse response and enhanced power delivery to a chosen speaker system. Resolution software provides a path to remote management and amplifier grouping of an entire EAW speaker ecosystem.

UXA4416 amplifiers are engineered to last for years while providing high-quality performance for a wide variety of uses. Prioritizing versatility, UXA4416 offers both analog and digital audio inputs, with configurable General-Purpose Input/Output (GPIO) and Dante® connections available for digital network input options.

The Resolution 2.11 update is a companion release that provides support for UXA4416. It also contains improvements to the software’s GUI and Array Assistant, a more efficient RSX/NTX firmware upgrade procedure and updated KF210 Voicing. An updated version of AC6 Firmware is also available.

For more information on both the new UXA4416 DSP Amplifiers and Resolution 2.11 software update, please visit www.eaw.com.