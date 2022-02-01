ACT Entertainment Becomes Exclusive Distributor of Green Hippo in North America

JACKSON, MISSOURI, APRIL 18, 2024 — ACT Entertainment announces that it has become the exclusive North American distributor of Green Hippo media servers and digital display products, as the demand for the brand’s live entertainment solutions continues to soar. ACT acquired Green Hippo in late 2023 as part of a larger acquisition that also included tvONE, a video processing and media server brand, which will continue with its existing strategy.

Green Hippo has garnered acclaim for its innovative and high-quality media server products, which are recognized globally for performance, reliability and cutting-edge technology. With ACT Entertainment as its exclusive distribution partner, the brand’s products will now be more accessible than ever to customers across North America.

“This exciting partnership brings together two powerhouse brands that share a commitment to excellence and innovation,” says Ben Saltzman, CEO of ACT Entertainment. “The Green Hippo products align perfectly with ACT Entertainment’s mission to provide critical entertainment solutions to help our customers realize their creative vision.”

With this partnership, customers can expect broader access and exposure to Green Hippo solutions and expertise, in particular the brand’s award-winning Hippotizer™ range, which provides real-time video playback for applications that span from TV and broadcast to installations and live events around the world.

“As leading distributors in the live production industry, ACT Entertainment is the ideal partner to grow Hippotizer Media Servers in the North American market,” says Andy Fliss, President of tvONE and Green Hippo. “The company’s industry expertise, complementary brands and dedication to customer service will further expand our network and ability to provide the best entertainment solutions on a larger scale.”

Through this collaboration, both companies aim to enhance the entertainment experiences of consumers and businesses alike, setting new standards for excellence in the live entertainment industry.

For more information about Green Hippo products and solutions, visit: www.green-hippo.com.