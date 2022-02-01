EAW Adds New Subwoofer to Support NTX Series Products at InfoComm 2024

New SBX118F Subwoofer Rounds Out EAW NTX Professional Solutions

LAS VEGAS, MAY 21, 2024 – Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW)® debuts its new SBX118F 1 x 18″ Powered Arrayable Subwoofer at the 2024 InfoComm Show (Booth C9149 and in its demo room, N117). This new subwoofer can be used to enhance any EAW full-range enclosure and is designed to rig directly to the popular NTX Series of professional solution products. With SBX118F, the NTX series offers rider-ready performance fit for touring productions and high-end installed applications.

“SBX118F brings emotion and impact to any performance,” says TJ Smith, President of EAW. “Designed to support all EAW’s Professional Systems, including ADAPTive, SBX118F is an essential element of our catalog. SBX118F’s rigging interfaces directly to the NTX210L line array enclosure, increasing the number of applications and adding deployment flexibility to the already successful NTX series.”

The SBX118F is a high-output, mid-size subwoofer system designed to provide low-frequency extension for any full range system. SBX118F’s use of a 4-in voice coil ensures the best sonic performance, meeting expectations for venues of all sizes. SBX118F can be ground stacked, flown by itself or arrayed with NTX210L. A ground stack adapter supports flexible, compact and safe ground stack arrays of SBX118F and NTX210L.

Like NTX210L, each SBX118F includes patented OptiLogic technology. Sensors automatically detect adjacent SBX118F subwoofers and NTX210L line array enclosures, improving setup times and eliminating errors related to cabinet identification and array configuration. OptiLogic technology also provides automatic configuration of cardioid mode.

Audio transport can be provided with Dante® input and loop through or analog inputs. SBX118F is also configurable from a back panel interface or through EAW’s Resolution software. A universal PFC power supply means SBX118F can be used reliably anywhere.

For more information on EAW’s complete line of production solutions, please visit www.eaw.com or stop by the booth (C9149) and its demo room (N117) at the 2024 InfoComm Show.