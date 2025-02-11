Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®) Announces Updated Warranty for 2025

FRANKLIN, MA, FEBRUARY 11, 2025 – Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®), a premier manufacturer of professional loudspeaker systems and technologies, announces that effective immediately, globally and retroactively, all EAW products are warrantied for six years from the date of manufacture. This new policy is designed to exceed industry standards and simplify EAW’s previous warranty policy.

The former warranty differentiated between standard loudspeakers (five years), WP loudspeakers (six years), active electronics (two years) and accessories (two years). This new warranty has also been expanded to apply globally, as EAW’s former warranty applied only to U.S. domestic sales.

“This warranty update reflects our confidence in the quality of our products,” says TJ Smith, President of EAW. “As we start the New Year, this updated warranty policy also reinforces our commitment to supporting our customers on a global scale.”

EAW’s new six-year warranty is one year longer than most competitive brands. The warranty starts at the date of manufacture as identified on the serial number. The date printed on an EAW or approved EAW distributor invoice can also be used. In the case of UXA amplifiers and accessories, the invoice date will be the primary indication of warranty commencement.

The new policy also applies to any products already purchased. As indicated above, the six-year warranty period starts at the date of manufacture or the invoice date and is transferable with ownership. If a product warranty claim is necessary outside the United States, customers can refer to the local distributor for all warranty claims.

The warranty on spares and repairs remains at two years. Also, details regarding what is covered and how warranty applicability is determined have not changed. B-stock items sold by EAW are also covered by the six-year warranty. As with A-stock items, the serial number or the invoice date on the EAW or EAW-approved distributor invoice can be used as the warranty start date.