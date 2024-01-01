Dylan Newman amplifies artist development with KRK’s GoAux Portable and ROKIT 8 Generation Five Studio Monitors  

LOS ANGELES, FEBRUARY 11, 2025 ― Dylan Newman, Manager of Music and Talent at Nickelodeon and Artist Manager at NewManagement, is elevating his artist development strategy and audio production quality with KRK GoAux Portable Monitors and ROKIT 8 Generation Five Studio Monitors. With a rich history in artist discovery, development, and management, Dylan’s hands-on approach to audio finds perfect synergy with the KRK solutions, which are essential tools in his creative process.

Newman’s music journey began early, from self-taught drums and guitar to discovering his passion for music behind the scenes. Starting out as part of Purdue University’s Student Concert Committee, he quickly learned the ins and outs of concert promotion by working with high-profile acts like Luke Bryan and Macklemore. Newman’s exposure to A&R began with an internship at Sony Music, leading to roles at Columbia Records and Epic Records, where he was fortunate enough to contribute to projects for top artists like Travis Scott, Camila Cabello, and Future. “Artist development is in my blood,” says Newman, a value he extends to emerging talents like LOCS and PIAO at NewManagement and acts like Pressley Hosbach and Young Dylan at Nickelodeon’s music department.

Newman was first introduced to KRK by friends at Gibson, who gave him a first-hand look at KRK’s trusted performance in professional studios and artist setups. “When I first saw the GoAuxes, I recognized how the portability and minimal setup requirements made it easy to ensure audio quality from home to office or anywhere on the road,” he says. “They deliver the same natural and balanced frequency response that has become synonymous with the KRK name in a mobile-friendly package. Meanwhile, the ROKIT 8 Generation Five provides the precision and customization I need for mixing and refining audio to professional standards.”

Newman attributes much of his success to the sonic integrity that his KRK speakers provide. “I love my KRKs,” he continues. “They give my artists and me the clarity we need throughout the recording, mixing, and mastering stages. The GoAux speakers are portable yet powerful, fitting seamlessly into my busy schedule. The ROKIT 8 Generation Fives are my go-to for my home studio, allowing me to dig in and ensure top-quality production for my artists. In addition, the black and gold design is a staple in the industry; it’s become synonymous with quality.”

The KRK ROKIT Generation Five monitors are the most advanced in their class. Whether working on a chart-topping hit, a film score, or a personal project, the ROKITs provide the tools needed to capture every nuance of a user’s sound with astonishing clarity. The monitors’ onboard DSP technology provides three distinct Voicing Modes: Mix Mode, Create Mode, and Focus Mode, eliminating the need for separate sets of monitors for different tasks.

Newman’s dedication to sound is evident in his work at Nickelodeon’s music department, where he develops music for the brand’s record label, manages talent releases, and supports major events like the Kids’ Choice Awards. According to Newman, “Whether I’m listening to demos for Nickelodeon or refining LOCS’s latest tracks, KRK ensures that every sound detail is accurately represented. My partnership with KRK and Gibson has been essential in bringing quality audio to all my projects.”

For more updates on Dylan Newman’s latest work and upcoming projects, follow him on social media at @dylannewman_. His commitment to the music industry is not only in advancing his artists but also in inspiring the next generation of talent and future executives through mentorship and collaboration.