Ease Live and Bedrock Jointly Create the Interactive M6+ Live Sport Experience for the UEFA EURO 2024 Tournament

The M6+ Live Sport Experience for EURO 2024 includes live game statistics and interactivity delivered DTC through overlays to Android TVs, desktops and mobile devices.

Bedrock, the leading European streaming tech company, and Ease Live, an Evertz company providing innovative interactive TV technology, announce their newly formed collaboration to provide media and entertainment companies with highly immersive video experiences through Interactive Overlays, significantly enhancing viewer engagement.

Debuting on June 15th alongside coverage of the UEFA EURO 2024 football championship on M6+, the free streaming service from France’s Groupe M6, these Interactive Overlays will provide viewers with access to live game statistics and fan engagement features, including match stats, team line-ups, player stats, standings and much more.

“At Bedrock, we’re constantly developing new solutions to create exceptional streaming experiences, which is why we chose to collaborate with Ease Live,” said Jonas Engwall, CEO of Bedrock. “By combining Bedrock’s streaming expertise with Ease Live’s innovative overlay technology, we’re powering M6+ to deliver a truly engaging experience for EURO 2024 viewers, setting a standard for how fans will expect to interact with their favorite sporting events.”

In the first deployment of this joint solution, Bedrock and Ease Live will deliver interactive overlays over-the-top (OTT) to M6+ viewers via Android TV, Apple iOS and Android mobile devices. These features will also be made available later this year for a range of smart TVs and devices including Samsung, LG, Hisense, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. By implementing a solution that “sits over” existing TV or OTT services, Bedrock and Ease Live significantly reduce deployment times from months to days and enable global scalability.

“Engaging audiences with interactive content is all about delivering a great user experiences across different devices – enabling our customers to grow their services and to monetize more of their content,” said Kjetil Horneland, Chief Executive Officer of Ease Live.

“It’s really exciting that the first deployment from our collaboration with Bedrock is to enable France’s sports fans to enjoy interactivity throughout such a major event as the EURO 2024. We are impressed with the quality of their streaming services and their highly dedicated team and look forward to enabling M6+ and other Bedrock customers to launch interactive features in the future.”

About Ease Live

Ease Live, an Evertz company, is an award-winning interactive graphics platform, powering the largest sports leagues, broadcasters and streaming services worldwide. Every day, the Ease Live Platform distributes digital overlays to millions of end users on web, mobile and connected devices, enabling content owners to deliver audience engagement and targeted interactive content at scale. Ease Live enables the ultimate viewing experience for the next generation viewer across connected devices.

About Bedrock

Bedrock is a media-tech venture, formed as a JV between M6 and RTL Group (part of Bertelsmann). The company is the trusted strategic partner of leading entertainment companies in Europe, operating their full streaming services and delivering state-of-the-art experience to their audiences.

With 15+ years of streaming expertise and 400 skilled professionals in 10 countries, Bedrock has become the premier strategic streaming platform in Europe.

About Evertz Technologies Ltd.

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX:ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company’s solutions are used by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, high & ultra-high definition television (“HDTV” & “UHD”) and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. Evertz products allow customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content, as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on-premise and in the “Cloud”. For more information, please visit www.evertz.com