Advanced Systems Group and Supersphere Announce Strategic Partnership Set to Drive Innovation in Cloud and XR Technology

Advanced Systems Group, LLC (ASG), a technology and services provider for media creatives and content owners, and Supersphere, an innovative performance engineering company for creators, announce a strategic partnership that will drive innovation in cloud production and XR (extended reality) technology. This collaboration will leverage ASG’s strengths in cloud production technology and integration alongside Supersphere’s expertise in live production involving VR and XR.

ASG brings over 25 years of experience in engineering, systems integration, and managed services for media production, making them a trusted partner in the industry. Supersphere, known for its innovative real-time performance software and immersive experiences for high-profile clients like Sir Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Kid Cudi, Meta, and Sega, will contribute its deep knowledge in VR, XR, and live production.

As part of this partnership, Supersphere’s ArkRunr platform will be integrated into ASG’s cloud production technology stack. ArkRunr is a Unity-based, real-time, spatial performance platform designed to be a cost-effective, fast, entry point to the world of virtual production. This integration will provide customers with a seamless way to leverage the best of both technologies, enhancing their virtual production capabilities and distribution reach.

“Over 20 years Lucas Wilson (CEO of Supersphere) and I have built a friendship rooted in a shared passion for innovation and excellence in media production,” explained Dave Van Hoy, President, Advanced Systems Group. “That shared vision makes this partnership with Supersphere truly special. By combining Supersphere’s cutting-edge XR and live production capabilities with ASG’s cloud technology and system integration expertise, we are set to deliver groundbreaking solutions for creators and audiences.”

This partnership is further strengthened by the real-world experience in software-defined workflows and cloud technology of ASG Chief Cloud Officer Claudia Souza and her team. The addition of Wilson and Supersphere provides the established ASG Cloud team with an innovative approach to live production, including a virtualized performance platform, that will result in faster deployment of software-defined production environments.

“My respect for ASG’s extensive expertise across the media technology landscape made this an easy call,” said Wilson. “This partnership allows us to combine Supersphere’s XR and live production experience with ASG’s cloud and integration solutions. Together, we will set new standards in media production, delivering advanced and seamless experiences for creators and audiences alike.”

Souza confirmed the benefits of the partnership: “This collaboration enhances our offerings with advanced XR capabilities and solidifies our commitment to delivering seamless, end-to-end software-defined workflows and solutions for creators. Together, we’re pushing the boundaries of media production to meet the evolving needs of the industry.”