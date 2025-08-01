E-Cite Motors (VAPR) Outpaces EV Industry in Stock Performance This Week and YTD

E-Cite Motors (VAPR) Outperforms Tesla (TSLA), Rivian (RIVN), and Lucid Motors (LCID) in Weekly and Year-to-Date Stock Gains Amid Breakthrough Technologies and Strategic U.S. Expansion

E-Cite Motors Group (OTCID:VAPR), an emerging electric vehicle manufacturer, today announced that its stock has dramatically outperformed major electric automakers over the past week and year-to-date. E-Cite’s share price closed at $0.0112 on Friday, August 1, up roughly 12% from Monday’s $0.0100 opening price. This weekly gain stands in stark contrast to declines in leading EV stocks such as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) during the same period. Tesla’s stock fell from about $325 on July 28 to $303 by Aug. 1 (approximately, 7% change), while Rivian slipped roughly, 8% (from $13.78 to $12.60), and Lucid dropped roughly, 12% (from $2.79 to $2.46) over the week.

Year-to-date, E-Cite’s momentum is even more pronounced. Since January 1, 2025, VAPR shares have nearly doubled in value, rising from around $0.0057 at the start of the year to $0.0112 today (an increase on the order of +96%). In comparison, many EV peers have struggled: Tesla stock is down about 24% for 2025 (opening the year near $379 and recently trading around $308), Lucid has declined roughly 18% YTD, and Rivian remains roughly flat with a modest ~3% dip year-to-date These figures underscore that E-Cite (VAPR) has delivered industry-leading returns for investors so far this year, outpacing even the largest EV manufacturers in percentage gains.

“This exceptional stock performance reflects the unique advantages and progress E-Cite has achieved,” said Barry Henthorn, CEO of E-Cite Motors. “We benefit from a special low-volume manufacturing exemption that lets us bring vehicles to market faster and more efficiently than traditional automakers, and our recent technological and strategic milestones are resonating with investors.”

E-Cite operates under the U.S. Low Volume Manufacturers Act, giving it a government exemption from certain costly certification requirements that burden traditional OEMs. Notably, E-Cite’s vehicles are produced under a low-volume manufacturing exemption, allowing the company to bypass extensive crash-testing delays and expenses while still meeting all safety and regulatory standards. This streamlines development and approval, enabling E-Cite to deploy new models faster and more efficiently than any traditional OEM, a significant competitive edge that investors recognize. By accelerating time-to-market for its electric vehicles, E-Cite can capitalize on market opportunities more quickly than legacy manufacturers encumbered by bureaucracy.

Recent product breakthroughs and strategic initiatives from E-Cite Motors have further bolstered market confidence. Earlier this month, the company unleashed a next-generation electric driveline for its upcoming American sports cars, doubling performance metrics and setting new benchmarks. The newly unveiled Zero Emissions electric motor spins up to 26,000 RPM (in performance trim), an astonishing leap from the previous 12,000 RPM, and delivers a face-melting 4,000 Nm of torque. This advanced powertrain, paired with dual high-density 90 kWh battery packs, will power E-Cite’s EV-GT, EV-C3, and EV-DT models, all built on a common modular aluminum chassis.

“The new motor’s RPM increase from 12k to 26k is a game-changer,” CEO Henthorn noted, emphasizing that it enables blistering acceleration and higher top speeds in a compact, lightweight package.”

Legendary designer Gene Langmesser, E-Cite’s COO, added that “the company’s revolutionary chassis was engineered for adaptability, allowing rapid integration of such upgrades across models and giving E-Cite agility that legacy OEMs can’t match.”

In addition to cutting-edge technology, E-Cite is leveraging iconic designs to capture the imagination of enthusiasts. This July, the company announced it has secured the design and production rights to the famed 1954 Kaiser-Darrin sports car, an American classic renowned for its elegant lines and distinctive “pocket” doors that slide into the fenders. E-Cite will resurrect this legend as the all-electric EV-DT “Dutch Touch” model, preserving the Kaiser-Darrin’s timeless styling (including the signature sliding doors) while infusing it with state-of-the-art electric performance.

“The Kaiser-Darrin is not just a car, it’s rolling sculpture,” said Gene Langmesser, the vehicle’s revival designer and E-Cite’s COO, calling the opportunity to modernize it with electric power “a dream come true”. The EV-DT will share E-Cite’s proprietary chassis and driveline with the brand’s other models, ensuring that beneath the retro bodywork lies the full might of E-Cite’s latest EV technology.

E-Cite’s ambition extends to redefining the electric pickup truck segment as well. In June, the company revealed details of its upcoming RJ9 electric pickup, which boasts an unprecedented 900+ mile total range – the highest of any production pickup in the world, whether electric or gasoline. This extraordinary range is achieved via an extended-range EV (EREV) system pairing a 40-kWh battery with a small onboard generator, giving approximately 140 miles of pure electric driving plus hundreds more on generator power. The RJ9’s specs are game-changing: 0-60 mph in under 5 seconds, dual-motor AWD, and rapid DC fast-charging (20% to 80% in just 26 minutes). Equally impressive are its luxury features, from zero-gravity massage seats to panoramic displays, which elevate it to an unrivaled level of comfort and tech in the truck category. E-Cite openly touts that the RJ9 will surpass Tesla’s Cybertruck, Rivian’s R1T, and Ford’s F-150 Lightning not only in driving range but in premium appointments, “raising the bar for the entire truck industry”. Crucially, the RJ9 will also take advantage of E-Cite’s low-volume exemption, allowing the company to bring this advanced truck to market swiftly while meeting all safety requirements.

Beyond vehicle development, E-Cite Motors has made strong commitments to American manufacturing that position it favorably amid shifting economic winds. The company recently announced a strategic initiative to dramatically increase its U.S.-based production and sourcing. Key components for E-Cite’s vehicles, including body panels, lighting systems, wheels, battery enclosures, chassis assemblies, and even advanced glass, will be sourced from domestic suppliers going forward. This reshoring effort, driven by rising import tariffs and growing consumer demand for American-made EVs, is expected to optimize E-Cite’s supply chain, shorten delivery timelines, and enhance production flexibility. E-Cite is currently in the final stages of site selection for expanded U.S. assembly plants, narrowing down locations and finalizing plans for new assembly operations to be announced later this quarter. “As the economic environment in the U.S. becomes more conducive to advanced manufacturing, E-Cite is proud to bring more of our production home,” Henthorn said, underscoring that investing in American jobs and infrastructure is a win-win for the company and its customers. “By expanding domestic manufacturing, E-Cite aims to further differentiate itself from competitors while ensuring capacity to meet the anticipated demand for its vehicles.”

About E-Cite Motors Group (OTCID:VAPR): E-Cite Motors Group is a next-generation electric vehicle manufacturer redefining the American automobile by producing premium EVs that combine timeless design with groundbreaking performance. Unlike traditional automakers, E-Cite employs a modular EV platform that allows for rapid development, high efficiency, and reduced environmental impact. E-Cite’s vehicles are developed under a low-volume manufacturing model, enabling the company to bypass certain regulatory hurdles and accelerate delivery of innovative models to consumers. From modernized classic sports cars to record-breaking electric trucks, E-Cite is committed to “leading the EV evolution through innovation, agility, and intelligent design”. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington, and is majority owned by Innovative EV Technologies, Inc.

