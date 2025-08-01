Boron One Holdings Inc. Grants Stock Options

Boron One Holdings Inc. (“Boron One” or the “Company”) [TSXV:BONE], a company dedicated to the decarbonization of Planet Earth through the responsible utilization of its boron assets, announces the issuance of 7,450,000 stock options (the “Issuance”) to directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company, under Boron One’s incentive stock option plan (“the Plan”). Each option grants the holder the right to acquire one common share of Boron One at an exercise price of $0.06 for up to five years, subject to requisite regulatory approvals and the terms outlined in the Plan.

Of the newly granted options, 725,000 replace previously held options that expired unexercised, and have been reissued to the same recipients.

Including the Issuance, Boron One has a total of 9,550,000 stock options outstanding, representing approximately 4.1% of its issued and outstanding common shares. Under the Company’s shareholder-approved Rolling Stock Option Plan, Boron One may issue options totaling up to 10% of its issued and outstanding shares, in alignment with applicable Exchange Policy.

Prior to this Issuance, the Company’s most recent stock option grant occurred in January of 2021.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Tim Daniels, President

About Boron One Holdings Inc.

Boron One Holdings Inc. is a leading company dedicated to advancing the decarbonization of our planet through the responsible utilization of its wholly owned boron assets in Serbia. With a commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability, Boron One aims to play a crucial role in reducing the world’s carbon footprint and supporting a cleaner, greener future for us all.

Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Boron One’s shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “BONE”. For detailed information please see Boron One’s website at www.boronone.com or the Company’s filed documents at https://www.sedarplus.ca/.

For further information, please contact: Boron’s Public Quotations: Blake Fallis, General Manager Phone: 1-250- 384-1999 or 1-888-289-3746 info@boronone.com www.boronone.com TSX Venture: BONE Berlin: EKV US: SEC 12G3-2(B) #82-4432ERVFF OTC: ERVFF

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Boron One Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire