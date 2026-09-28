Dubai Entrepreneur Builds a $1 Billion Company to Teach Kids Entrepreneurship

Dan Nachmias turned a heart attack and a promise to his son into Elysian Minds, an AI-powered platform now on track to become a $1 billion company

Elysian Minds, an AI-powered, gamified education platform for children aged 7 to 12, is on a path toward a $1 billion valuation, founder Dan Nachmias announced today.

Headquartered in Dubai, Elysian Minds blends curriculum-aligned academics with financial literacy, emotional intelligence and entrepreneurial thinking, skills Nachmias says are largely absent from traditional schooling. The platform is built to give children an entrepreneurial mindset early, for modern families, homeschoolers and globally mobile parents raising the next generation of founders.

The company was born out of a personal turning point. Nachmias, a serial entrepreneur who has built and led businesses across multiple industries, had a heart attack. He recovered within days, but the experience reframed how he thought about the future he was building for his son, Kenzo.

“I thought about the kind of father I’d had, and the kind of father I wanted to be. And about everything it had taken me until my 30s and 40s, and more than $1 million in personal development, to learn: how to handle money, manage my emotions, believe in myself, and keep going when everything fell apart. Skills nobody taught me at school. I didn’t want my son to wait that long, and I didn’t want that for any child.” – Dan Nachmias, Founder, Elysian Minds

That question, of why entrepreneurial thinking is taught so late in life, became the foundation for Elysian Minds. Research from MIT, Northwestern University and the US Census Bureau puts the average age of a founder behind a high-growth startup at 45. Separate research from the University of Cambridge, commissioned by the UK’s Money Advice Service, found that children’s habits around money and patience are largely set by age 7. Elysian Minds was built to close that gap, starting entrepreneurial and life-skills education at age 7 rather than 40.

“Our mission is to create a million happy, healthy, confident entrepreneur kids. Building Elysian Minds into a $1 billion company is not the goal for its own sake, it’s the scale we need to reach every one of them.” – Dan Nachmias, Founder, Elysian Minds

About Elysian Minds

Elysian Minds is an AI-powered, gamified education platform giving children aged 7 to 12 the entrepreneurial mindset and life skills school leaves out: financial literacy, emotional intelligence, kidpreneurship, and health and nutrition, blended with curriculum-aligned academics. Founded by Dan Nachmias, Elysian Minds is headquartered in Dubai, UAE.

Media Contact

Dan linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dan-banks-nachmias/

Elysian minds website: https://elysianminds.org/

E-mail ID: dan@elysianminds.org

SOURCE: Elysian Minds

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire