Adexo Advertising Surpasses 500 Active Businesses and $20 Million in Managed Ad Spend

Adexo Advertising , a Minneapolis-based AI advertising platform that builds and optimizes Facebook and Google Ads for local and service-based businesses, today announced that it now serves more than 500 active businesses and has managed more than $20 million in advertising spend since launching in 2022.

The milestone reflects growing demand among small and mid-sized businesses for advertising measured by qualified leads and booked jobs rather than clicks.

From Agency Experience to an AI Platform

The Adexo team spent 2020 through 2022 running a marketing agency that served hundreds of local service businesses. Across those accounts, the team kept running into the same problem. Business owners were spending real money on campaigns that produced low-quality leads, inflated agency fees, or no clear return. In 2022, the company launched Adexo to address that gap with AI-driven campaign management.

“Local business owners don’t need more clicks. They need customers who are ready to book,” said a spokesperson for Adexo Advertising. “We built Adexo so a roofer, an insurance agent or a cleaning company can get the kind of testing, targeting and optimization that used to be available only to brands with large marketing departments.”

How the Platform Works

Adexo Advertising combines AI with human account management. Onboarding begins with a demo call covering campaign goals and account settings. Clients then connect their Facebook or Google ad accounts, and an account manager builds and launches the first campaigns. From there, the platform’s AI handles the ongoing work: testing ad variations, refining audience targeting as conversion data comes in, and monitoring performance around the clock.

The platform also includes conversion tracking, so business owners can see which ads are producing leads rather than guessing.

The company initially focused on Facebook advertising and has since expanded to cover Google Ads. That lets clients reach customers both while they scroll social feeds and while they actively search for a service.

Who Adexo Serves

Adexo Advertising works primarily with three groups:

Home service businesses: roofing, HVAC, plumbing, cleaning, landscaping and moving.

Professional services: insurance, mortgage, real estate, accounting and IT.

Local businesses: companies that want to reach nearby customers actively searching for their services.

Across those categories, the common thread is a short sales cycle and a local service area, where a single booked job can outweigh weeks of ad spend.

Subscription and Advertising Costs

Adexo’s Professional plan is currently listed at $297 per month. According to the company’s published terms, subscriptions are billed monthly and renewed automatically unless canceled. Advertising costs are separate from the subscription fee and remain the customer’s responsibility.

Looking Ahead

Adexo Advertising plans to keep investing in its optimization technology, reporting tools and client support as more local businesses move advertising budgets toward automated campaigns. As Google and Meta add automation to their own ad products, the company sees growing demand for setup expertise and ongoing oversight built for smaller advertisers. Its stated goal is to become the most trusted AI marketing platform for local and service-based businesses.

About Adexo Advertising

Adexo Advertising is a Minneapolis-based AI advertising platform that builds, launches and optimizes Facebook and Google Ads for local and service-based businesses. Launched in 2022, the company focuses on generating high-intent leads rather than low-quality clicks, combining AI-driven testing and targeting with dedicated account management. Learn more at adexoadvertising.com.

Media Contact

Adexo Advertising

support@adexoadvertising.com

adexoadvertising.com

SOURCE: Adexo Advertising

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire