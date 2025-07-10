Dräger Receives Frost & Sullivan’s 2025 Global Company of the Year Recognition for Excellence in Respiratory Devices Innovation

Dräger recognized for pioneering innovations in respiratory care, delivering measurable improvements in patient outcomes, clinical efficiency, cost-effectiveness and critical care training

SAN ANTONIO, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Dräger has received the 2025 Global Company of the Year Award in the respiratory devices industry for its outstanding achievements in clinical innovation, cost-effective solutions, customer-centric strategy execution, and global market impact. This recognition underscores Dräger’s continued leadership in transforming respiratory care through advanced technologies, comprehensive training programs, and a deep-rooted commitment to improving patient outcomes and caregiver wellness in intensive care environments.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: visionary innovation and customer impact. Dräger excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align its innovation roadmap with market demand while executing with precision, scalability, and clinical relevance. “Keeping the customer need in mind, Dräger’s designs focus on a range of consumer needs, including scalability, flexibility, low infection rates, low readmission rates, reduced costs, high return on investment for healthcare providers, workplace safety, process improvement, human error reduction, enhanced patient and family experiences, patient comfort, and operational efficiencies,” said Utkarsha Soundankar, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on digital innovation, clinical partnerships, and value-based care, Dräger has demonstrated its ability to lead in a rapidly evolving respiratory care landscape. The company’s sustained investment in smart ventilator technology, workflow integration, and clinician training has enabled it to scale its solutions across diverse healthcare systems globally.

Innovation remains at the heart of Dräger’s approach. Its V-Series ventilators—featuring SmartCare/PS, integrated capnography, proportional pressure support, and high-flow oxygen therapy—are purpose-built to support the improvement of clinical outcomes, reduce the duration of mechanical ventilation, and support bundled payment models. Dräger’s recent achievement in securing Authority to Operate (ATO) certification for its Evita V800/V600, Babylog VN800, and Savina 300 ventilators from the US Department of Defense marks a significant milestone in medical device security, interoperability, and deployment in mission-critical environments.

“Given the recent wave of market consolidation of vendors in the ventilation market, today’s decision makers are seeking more than just high-quality devices—they’re looking for trusted partners who are deeply committed to supporting the respiratory care community,” said Lothar Thielen, President and CEO of Draeger, Inc. “This award is a powerful affirmation of Dräger’s unwavering commitment to our customers to deliver exceptional value through a combination of industry-leading products, cost-effective accessories and comprehensive service solutions that help hospitals provide the highest standard of care.”

In addition to product innovation, Dräger is redefining the respiratory care ecosystem through its full-service offerings, including responsive maintenance programs, biomedical training, and digital education platforms.

In 2024, the company introduced Dräger Virtuo, an immersive virtual reality platform for ICU, OR, and NICU training, unveiled at the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC) Congress. Alongside this launch, the revitalized Dräger Academy continues to expand its impact by delivering more than 84,500 hours of CRCE credits annually and offering micro-learning modules tailored for clinicians’ evolving needs. This integrated education model is designed to build clinical confidence and ensure rapid onboarding and knowledge retention—imperative in high-stakes care environments.

Frost & Sullivan commends Dräger for setting the benchmark in strategic execution and customer-focused innovation in the respiratory devices industry. The company’s holistic approach—combining clinical-grade technology, secure deployment, and professional development—continues to support redefining the standard for excellence in respiratory care. Its ability to aid in improving clinical workflows, lowering total cost of care, and expanding access to next-generation training aims to ensure lasting impact across global healthcare ecosystems.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Award to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. It recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices recognitions honor companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Dräger is a leading international medical and safety technology company. Our products protect, support and save lives. Founded in Lübeck, Germany in 1889, Dräger generated global sales of around EUR 3 billion in 2022. The Lübeck-based company is represented in more than 190 countries and employs more than 14,000 people worldwide. For more information, visit www.draeger.com

