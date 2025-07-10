CREAL Closes $8.9M Investment Round Led by ZEISS to Advance Vision Care and AR

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CREAL, the Swiss innovator behind revolutionary light field display technology, announces the final closing of an $8.9 million equity funding round, led by ZEISS, with participation from new and existing investors, including members of the UBS private investor network.

This latest investment underscores the growing momentum around light field technology and its potential to elevate augmented reality (AR) and vision care to new heights. The funds will accelerate CREAL’s mission to deliver natural, comfortable, and healthy visual digital experiences by advancing its proprietary light field display.

Specifically, the new capital will fuel:

CREAL’s delivery of a digitized vision care platform based on its light field display technology to users, in line with a licensing agreement to power ZEISS’ next-generation diagnostic and treatment devices.

The continued miniaturization of CREAL’s AR light field module, advancing it toward seamless integration into lightweight, fashionable AR glasses for enterprise and, ultimately, consumer markets.

“As AI reshapes how we work and create, AR is poised to become the killer interface to this new era,” says Tomas Sluka, CEO and Co-Founder of CREAL. “But if we’re going to wear AR glasses all day, they must imperatively be healthy, comfortable, and natural to use. That’s why we’re focused on delivering AR glasses that uniquely project digital imagery with real-world depth — fully supporting the natural focusing mechanism of the human eye. This is one of the key foundations for immersive spatial computing.”

With this new round, CREAL has raised over $32 million to date, backed by leading investors including Swisscom Ventures, Verve Ventures, DAA Capital Partners, and now ZEISS — further cementing its position at the forefront of AR display innovation.

About CREAL

CREAL is a display technology startup based in Switzerland, with a technical team drawn from cutting-edge projects at Intel, Magic Leap, EPFL and CERN. CREAL has developed a patented light field micro-display technology stack, uniquely projecting images with true-to-life depth. While serving vision care applications, CREAL naturally expands its mission toward AR hardware. With the same business model and partners among the market leaders in the vision care/eyewear industry, CREAL ultimately enables a much-needed natural and healthy visual experience of digital content. To know more, please visit www.creal.com .

SOURCE CREAL