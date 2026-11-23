Grail Network sets a new standard for card rip sites and repackers, with access to more than $20 million in graded cards and no need to buy inventory upfront or manage storage and insurance themselves.

Shalom Meckenzie, the technology entrepreneur who became the largest shareholder of DraftKings, today launched Grail Network, a platform that supplies card rip sites and repackers with high-end trading cards. Meckenzie owns the platform and the cards on it. The latest addition is a Charizard 1st Edition PSA 10 that he bought at Alt.

How Grail Network Is Revolutionizing This Sector

The most valuable trading cards are bought by a small number of wealthy collectors and are rarely seen again. Meckenzie buys those cards and puts them back within reach of everyday collectors.

Grail Network works business to business. It makes its cards available to card rip sites and repackers, who include them in the packs they sell to their own customers. A customer who buys a pack for a small amount may find a grail inside, up to a Charizard worth more than $1 million. The sites do this without buying the stock upfront, and without storing it, insuring it or keeping it in climate-controlled conditions themselves. Grail Network holds the cards and maintains them to protect their value.

What is on the Platform

The platform opens with more than 150,000 cards, each one sorted, scanned and valued. Among them are graded cards worth more than $20 million. The collection includes non-sports cards from Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering, Yu-Gi-Oh!, One Piece and Lorcana, and sports cards from basketball, baseball, football and soccer.

The Charizard

The card is a 1999 Pokémon Base Set 1st Edition Holo Charizard #4, graded PSA GEM MT 10, certificate number 26597927. Meckenzie bought it for $1,098,000, including buyer’s premium, in an auction run by Alt, the trading card marketplace. It is now part of the platform and available to the sites that work with Grail Network.

About Shalom Meckenzie

Shalom Meckenzie, 50, is an Israeli technology entrepreneur. He founded SBTech in 2007 and became the largest shareholder of DraftKings, with a stake of about 11%, when the two companies merged in 2020. Forbes estimates his net worth at $1.6 billion.

About Grail Network

Grail Network is a trading card platform founded and owned by Shalom Meckenzie. It supplies card rip sites and repackers with high-end sports and non-sports cards from one shared inventory.

Media Contact Info:

Grail Network Inc.

Guy Feldman

guy@grailnetwork.com

SOURCE: Grail Network Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire