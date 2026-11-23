With starter homes out of reach for many buyers, BOXABL Inc. is betting that mass production can bring costs down, and its third-quarter numbers show growing demand for the idea.

Two-story homes built with BOXABL modules. (Photo: BOXABL)

The company booked net new orders for 209 Casitas worth $16.6 million in the quarter, up from 43 in the second quarter, revenue it recognizes as the homes are delivered. Its turnkey 361-square-foot Casita, built and folded in a North Las Vegas factory and unfolded on site in under an hour, is aimed at markets where single-family or multifamily homeownership has become unattainable for the average family.

Demand is coming from more than individual homeowners. BOXABL is pursuing small community, multi-unit residential and commercial modular projects, and after the quarter it received an order for 20 Casitas from a Native American tribe in Oklahoma, a sign of interest in fast, factory-built workforce and community housing.

A crane sets BOXABL modules on a building site. (Photo: BOXABL)

Financing is the other half of affordability. BOXABL has signed a letter of intent to form a mortgage lending joint venture to offer loans to its customers, expected to start in early 2027.

The results suggest the model is gaining traction where it matters most. Orders jumped nearly fivefold from the prior quarter, consumers drove most of the demand, and institutional buyers are signing on for multi-unit deployments. Behind the scenes, BOXABL has been lining up the financing, licensing and product pieces needed to scale.

Nine-month revenue more than quadrupled to $2.6 million on 36 deliveries, with the quarter’s $16.6 million in new orders still to be delivered, and the nine-month net loss narrowed by roughly a third, to $35.9 million. BOXABL trades on the Nasdaq under BXBL.

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SOURCE: BOXABL

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire