Dr. Ian Weisberg and Emerald Coast Heart & AFib Announce Region’s First Heart Rhythm-Focused Practice

Dr. Ian Weisberg, a nationally recognized cardiac electrophysiologist, has officially opened Emerald Coast Heart & AFib, the region’s only dedicated heart rhythm specialty clinic, offering advanced and personalized care for atrial fibrillation (AFib) and other cardiac arrhythmias. Following a successful launch in Crestview, FL, earlier this year, the practice is now expanding its services to Fort Walton Beach to meet rising patient demand.

With over a decade of experience and more than 300 atrial fibrillation ablations performed annually, Dr. Weisberg brings world-class electrophysiology expertise to Northwest Florida. A University of Chicago-trained physician, Dr. Weisberg has a proven track record of pioneering electrophysiology programs and introducing cutting-edge technologies across major Florida hospitals.

“Heart rhythm disorders are often misunderstood or misdiagnosed, leading to delayed treatment and higher risk of stroke,” said Dr. Ian Weisberg. “Our mission at Emerald Coast Heart & AFib is to provide early diagnosis, expert care, and education tailored to every patient’s unique condition-close to home and with compassion.”

The Crestview-based practice offers a comprehensive suite of cardiac rhythm management services, including catheter ablation, pacemaker and implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) implantation, left atrial appendage closure with the Watchman device, and advanced remote device monitoring. The expansion into Fort Walton Beach ensures greater access to specialized care for patients from Navarre to Milton.

Emerald Coast Heart & AFib emphasizes a patient-first philosophy, combining clinical precision with clear, individualized communication. The clinic is built on a foundation of education and empowerment-helping patients understand their condition and the full spectrum of modern treatment options available.

Services at Emerald Coast Heart & AFib include:

Tailored AFib management strategies

Catheter ablation and cardioversion

Pacemaker and ICD implantation

Left atrial appendage occlusion (Watchman procedure)

Injectable loop recorders and remote monitoring

Stroke prevention and lifestyle-focused education

Dr. Ian Weisberg is also the founder of DrIanWeisberg.org, an educational platform designed to demystify atrial fibrillation and empower patients with knowledge rooted in clinical expertise rather than commercial interest.

“People shouldn’t have to travel far or settle for general cardiology when dealing with complex rhythm issues,” added Dr. Ian Weisberg. “Our team is proud to offer focused, top-tier care right here on the Emerald Coast.”

Crestview Office:

550 W Redstone Ave. Suite 430

Crestview, FL 32536

Milton Office:

5992 Berryhill Rd. Suite 301

Milton, FL 32570

Fort Walton Beach Office Coming Soon

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Dr. Ian Weisberg

Organization: Emerald Coast Heart & AFib

Website: https://emeraldcoastheart.com

Phone: 850.854.3278

SOURCE: Emerald Coast Heart & AFib

