CTS Welcomes New Chief Design Officer

Helgi Kormaksson Joins CTS Executive Team

CTS is excited to announce that Helgi Kormaksson has joined the company as Chief Design Officer. Helgi brings a unique blend of strategic design leadership, branding expertise, product thinking, and business acumen – honed across both the creative and technology sectors. With a multidisciplinary approach, he merges design excellence with strategic vision to drive meaningful user experiences and long-term business impact.

Helgi joins CTS from Sidekick Health, a digital health company where he served as Head of Creative. Over nearly eight years, he played a central role in scaling the company from a small Icelandic startup to a global health tech organization, peaking at over 300 employees. He built and led the design department from the ground up, shaping Sidekick’s brand identity and product experience to support partnerships with leading healthcare companies like Pfizer, Novo Nordisk, Merck, Eli Lilly, and Elevance Health. Helgi also contributed to investor and partner-facing initiatives-helping the team’s efforts in securing strategic partnerships, competitive grants, and growth funding.

Prior to Sidekick, Helgi worked at Hvíta Húsið (White House Advertising Agency), one of Iceland’s most established creative agencies, where he led branding and advertising work for clients across the finance, telecom, transport, and tech sectors – including Vodafone, Arion Bank, WOW air, Icelandic Post, and Advania. His early career also includes time with Landor Associates in Sydney, a global branding firm within the WPP network.

Helgi holds a B.A. in Communication Design and an M.B.A. As Chief Design Officer at CTS, he will lead the company’s brand and product design strategy, focusing on digitizing the delivery of Building Information Modeling (BIM) and shaping design systems that support innovation across the construction lifecycle. His work will play a key role in CTS’s mission to transform the construction industry – and to celebrate and elevate the culture of those who build it.

“Design is a force that can shape culture, spark pride, and reignite a deep love for the trades again. With Helgi stepping into such a vital role for us, we have the opportunity to design a future where creativity and craft come together to reignite a movement. One where builders -not the tools – are the soul of craft.”

– Leo Castillo, Founder & COO, Construction Technology Studio

About Construction Technology Studio (CTS)

CTS is a construction technology company specializing in BIM, VDC, coordination, and modeling services for the MEP and Civil sectors. Built on high-effort, fast-response innovation and precision, CTS helps large contractors make the connection between high-end digital design and practical construction workflows.

www.ctsbim.com

For more information, contact:

Amber Turrill

CMO, Construction Technology Studio

marketing@ctsbim.com

888-500-1CTS

SOURCE: CTS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire