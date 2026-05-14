DPA N-Series Delivers Exceptional Natural Sound and Flexibility on Tour With Scottish Singer Marti Pellow

Fully Digital Wireless System Delivers Consistency Across Every Input at Venues of All Sizes for Monitoring Engineer Martijn Van Renterghem

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, MAY 14, 2026 ― DPA Microphones continues to make waves on the live touring circuit as its new N-Series Digital Wireless System takes center stage on tour with Scottish singer Marti Pellow. Spearheaded by A-Live Sound LTD Director and Monitor Engineer Martijn Van Renterghem, the system has become a core component of the tour’s audio workflow, delivering pristine sound quality and operational flexibility across a wide range of performance environments.

A longtime monitor engineer for Pellow, Van Renterghem has built a career spanning theater productions, concerts and large-scale touring. In recent years, he has also helped grow A-Live’s rental division into a provider of full tour packages throughout the UK and Europe. “We were among the first users of DPA’s N-Series, and we jumped on it very quickly,” Van Renterghem says. “What really stood out was how natural it sounds. I can’t notice a difference in sound between a wired microphone and a wireless one with the N-Series, which is something you can’t say about many wireless systems.”

On the Marti Pellow tour, N-Series is deployed for handheld vocal applications. After initially using the DPA 4018 VL capsule, the team transitioned to DPA’s 2028 handheld microphone to better manage ambient noise from enthusiastic audiences and stage conditions.

“Marti performs across a variety of settings from arena tours to theater shows and festivals, so we needed a system that could adapt,” adds Van Renterghem. “The DPA 2028 is a bit more enclosed, which helps in louder environments, while still maintaining that incredibly natural sound.”

Van Renterghem also highlights the design advantages of the N-Series handheld transmitters, noting their clean, discreet appearance and lack of external screens, features that make them particularly well-suited for on-camera use. “They look neat, they’re lightweight and the noise floor is incredibly low,” he says. “Marti really likes the feel and the sound; it’s just very natural.”

The tour has also embraced a fully integrated DPA ecosystem. “During orchestral performances, which feature up to 80 musicians, we rely exclusively on DPA microphones, such as the 4099 Instrument Mic, to ensure tonal consistency across every input,” Van Renterghem explains. “When you go all-in with DPA, everything reacts the same way. You hear the source, not the microphone. That’s especially important in orchestral settings where clarity and realism are critical.”

Beyond the Marti Pellow tour, A-Live has expanded its use of the DPA N-Series across additional shows and festivals, integrating the system into its broader rental inventory. “The response from engineers and artists alike has been overwhelmingly positive,” adds Van Renterghem. “Industry professionals already trust the DPA brand, so they’re keen to try it. Once they hear it, they understand why it stands out.”

With its combination of sonic accuracy, flexible deployment and tour-ready design, DPA’s N-Series Digital Wireless System continues to set a new benchmark for wireless performance in today’s demanding live production environments. A fully digital, true diversity wideband solution, the N-Series delivers DPA’s signature sonic transparency in a robust, easy-to-operate platform. Its flexibility makes it ideal not only for touring applications, but also for live events, houses of worship, corporate environments and installed systems, an important consideration for rental companies like A-Live.