KDI Precision Manufacturing Expands Twin Cities Footprint to Support Growing OEM Customer Demand

New Elk River facility adds manufacturing and warehousing capacity as KDI continues scaling its contract manufacturing platform

KDI Precision Manufacturing, a contract manufacturer specializing in healthcare products and highly engineered applications, today announced the addition of a third facility in Elk River, Minnesota.

The Elk River facility expands KDI’s footprint across the Twin Cities North Metro and adds manufacturing and warehousing capacity to support growing demand from existing and new OEM customers. The site builds on KDI’s established operations in Rogers and White Bear Lake, Minnesota, giving the company additional space and flexibility as it continues to scale its manufacturing platform.

The expansion comes as OEM customers increasingly look for manufacturing partners that can support complex products, regulated market requirements, supply chain coordination, and long-term growth. With the added facility, KDI is strengthening the operational infrastructure behind its contract manufacturing platform while continuing to serve customers across medical device and other highly engineered markets.

“We are excited to expand our manufacturing capacity to meet the growing demands of our customers,” said Vitaliy Epshteyn, CEO of KDI Precision Manufacturing. “This expansion reflects the momentum we’re seeing across the business and the continued trust customers place in KDI as a contract manufacturing partner. The Elk River facility gives us additional manufacturing space and warehousing capacity while allowing us to build on the technical capabilities and execution culture that define KDI. As customer needs become more complex, this added capacity gives us more flexibility to support existing customers, serve new customers, and help OEM partners bring highly engineered products to market, while strengthening the operational foundation for KDI’s next phase of growth.”

KDI expects to serve more than 150 national and international OEM customers annually as the company continues pursuing organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

For more information, visit www.kdimfg.com.

About KDI Manufacturing Since 1982, KDI has been bringing creativity and intelligence to complex challenges in product development, contract manufacturing and precision machining for mechanical and electro-mechanical systems for medical and other highly engineered applications. KDI builds complete systems, handles the entire supply chain, and provides finished good storage, order fulfillment, and complaint handling/repair services utilizing ISO 13485 certified quality system. KDI has recently added a class 7 clean room to its facility. For more information visit www.kdimfg.com.

For further information, please contact:

Vitaliy Epshteyn

CEO

KDI Precision Manufacturing

vitaliy.epshteyn@kdimfg.com

Kalley Peterson

Operations Manager

KDI Precision Manufacturing

kalley.peterson@kdimfg.com

SOURCE: KDI Precision Manufacturing

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire