DPA Microphones’ N-Series Wireless Mic System Now Available in the United States

LONGMONT, COLORADO, DECEMBER 2, 2025 ― DPA Microphones today announces the immediate availability of its new N-Series Digital Wireless Microphone System for customers throughout the U.S. In addition to the wireless receiver, plus bodypack and handheld transmitters, the system also ships with the brand’s new 2024 Vocal Microphone, which was designed specifically for the N-Series.

A fully digital, true diversity wideband solution, N-Series delivers DPA’s well-known sound quality in a robust and easy-to-operate format that is well-suited for a wide array of live, house of worship and corporate events as well as installed systems applications.

In addition to the dedicated wideband capabilities available with each N-Series device, the extreme flexibility of the solution makes it an invaluable investment for live event rental companies. The system’s industry-standard connections enable it to be used with a variety of microphones, including several DPA models.

“We are excited to bring the N-Series to professionals here in the United States,” says Christopher Spahr, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, DPA Microphones North America. “Great sound involves every stage of the signal path, so our engineering team has taken its expertise beyond the microphone to create a wireless system that embodies DPA’s renowned transparent sound quality. In an era of increasingly crowded RF environments, the N-Series provides engineers with unmatched reliability, flexibility and clarity in a true diversity, true digital and true wideband system that’s also simple to use.”

Owing to its dedicated wideband capabilities, each N-Series solution enables users to quickly find audio channels in even the most densely RF populated areas and arenas, anywhere in the world. It operates in the 470–870 MHz range, with each unit providing users 400 MHz of flexibility and ease of use, limited only by local broadcast restrictions. This wideband philosophy ensures a more secure investment, not only because a single N-Series unit can be used in multiple locations, but also because it addresses the frequency shuffles that regularly take place around the globe.

Designed from the ground up as a fully digital system, N-Series secures DPA’s market-leading sound by incorporating high-quality microphone preamps and state-of-the-art analog-to-digital conversion technology. In addition to its true diversity capabilities for a secure high-quality connection with no dropouts in the most challenging environments, N-Series also offers AES256 encryption for privacy, which is essential for corporate or governmental applications.

The N-series wireless system also comes with the new DPA Audio Controller, a software solution that allows remote control and monitoring of the system via either PC or Mac. The DPA Audio Controller also features a comprehensive frequency analyzer that covers the entire bandwidth of the system, spanning from 470 to 870 MHz.

The N-Series bodypack transmitters are rounded to fit the contours of the body and are available with two connector options—LEMO 3-pin or DPA’s new MicroLock® compact connector. Other professional microphones with these connector types can also be used with the DPA N-Series bodypacks.

Handheld transmitters are available with the DPA SL1 thread, which is rapidly becoming an industry standard as it is compatible with most vocal microphone cartridges. The N-Series package can be utilized with DPA’s high-end vocal mics, including its new 2024 Vocal Microphone that is being released in conjunction with the system, as well as the 2028, d:facto™ 4018V and 4018VL microphones.

The DPA N-Series Wireless System is now available to customers throughout Europe and the U.S. For more information, visit: www.dpamicrophones.com/n-series.