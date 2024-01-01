Behind The Scenes Visual Effects For Ballad Of A Small Player

Ballad of a Small Player is a darkly comic psychological thriller set amid the glittering casinos of Macau’s high-stakes gambling world, adapted from the novel by Lawrence Osborne.

The film follows Lord Doyle, (Colin Farrell) who is laying low in Macao – spending his days and nights on the casino floors, drinking heavily and gambling what little money he has left. Struggling to keep up with his fast-rising debts, he is offered a lifeline by the mysterious Dao Ming (Fala Chen), a casino employee with secrets of her own. However, in hot pursuit is Cynthia Blithe (Tilda Swinton) – a private investigator ready to confront Doyle with what he is running from. As Doyle tries to climb to salvation, the confines of reality start to close in.

Visual Effects: Lexhag VFX

Lexhag delivered the film’s visual effects to enhance the Macau setting and establish some of the film’s surreal elements. Lexhag also designed an LED virtual production solution in Macau to overcome location restrictions and logistical challenges. Virtual Production and VFX were supervised by Alexis Haggar.

Rather than shooting key sequences on live casino floors or against greenscreen, the production used an LED volume driven by Assimilate LiveFX. This approach was used for the intimate baccarat and roulette scenes and offered:

Interactive lighting – casino lights illuminated actors and set pieces naturally.

– casino lights illuminated actors and set pieces naturally. Authentic reflections – glossy surfaces reflected the casino environment without complex compositing.

– glossy surfaces reflected the casino environment without complex compositing. Improved performance – Background actors added movement to the environment without impacting the VFX process, and production could shoot without the time pressures of filming in a working casino.

LiveFX enabled real-time manipulation of casino plates on the LED wall – adjusting perspective, colour and lighting.

Comments from Alexis Haggar

For Ballad of a Small Player, Lexhag was responsible for two major pillars of the film’s visual world: the design and execution of the Virtual Production sequences, and the creative leadership of the post-production VFX.

The project began with conversations between Alexis and cinematographer James Friend around how to capture authentic casino environments within extremely tight on-location access windows. Shooting on an active casino floor meant limited time, restricted movement, and many areas that could not be dressed, altered, or filmed. The solution was to re-stage the required scenes under controlled conditions using LED instead of greenscreen, allowing the production to keep Macau’s cinematic atmosphere without the limitations of the venue.

Because LED/VP facilities are scarce in Macau, the team leaned on a stroke of fortune: Lexhag had previously worked on a stage show inside a Macau casino that featured a very large LED wall. Through that connection, Lexhag made introductions to the MGM Casino and temporarily transformed the theatre into a VP stage.

To minimise risk, the entire setup was pre-visualised before anyone travelled. Using Assimilate LiveFX (the show control tool used on the shoot) and Unreal Engine, Lexhag built a digital twin of the theatre from CAD data. This enabled:

camera-position planning and lens testing

previs of how physical set dressing would blend into the LED imagery

early identification of illusions that would not hold on camera

testing plate perspectives and placements before any media was captured

This preparation also allowed the team to pre-configure media playlists, control layouts and operator workflows weeks in advance – crucial considering the theatre was operational and on-site testing time was minimal.

On location, Alexis and VP floor supervisor Chris Bouchard shipped a fully self-sufficient VP pipeline to Macau, complete with redundancy and a temporary VFX lab. The second-unit captured background plates on the casino floor under Alexis’s supervision. With very limited freedom to move objects or lighting, the team found compositions that matched principal photography and cleaned the plates extensively: removing tables, signage, advertising and light flicker, and generating multiple field-of-view options for the director.

All processing was completed on site due to uncertainties about data-transfer capabilities andy preparing plates ahead of the shoot, the team effectively absorbed what would normally require a full pre-light programming day – a saving that made the one-day VP shoot viable.

Once principal photography was complete, Lexhag continued to conduct post-production VFX reviews via Assimilate Scratch.

About Assimilate

Assimilate’s Live FX provides filmmakers with an all-in-one toolset for live compositing, LED-wall staging, and real-time VFX. By unifying camera tracking, projection mapping, lighting control, and recording into one platform, Live FX accelerates creative decision-making, reduces turnaround time, and enhances in-camera storytelling.

