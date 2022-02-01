DPA Microphones A/S Welcomes Jens Jermiin as New Vice President of Marketing

ALLEROED, DENMARK, MAY 1, 2024 ― DPA Microphones A/S, the leading manufacturer of high-quality microphone solutions, is pleased to introduce Jens Jermiin as the brand’s new Vice President of Marketing. A leader in the marketing world, with previous roles at global brands like Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Bang & Olufsen, Jermiin has been with DPA in an interim capacity since December and will now fully lead the department, effective immediately.

As VP of Marketing for DPA Microphones A/S, the Denmark-based home branch of the company, Jermiin will lead initiatives for the brand’s market-leading microphones and accessories. This includes product launch campaigns, digital marketing strategies and internal and external communications, among other things.

“Following several successful months in an interim role, we are thrilled to now welcome Jens to our team in a full-time capacity,” says Soren Hogsberg, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing for DPA Microphones. “Jens brings decades of marketing expertise to DPA that will be pivotal in continuing to grow our brand. With a focus on creative new approaches to drive our strategy and define our brand, Jens has what it takes to keep DPA at the top of the game. We look forward to his contributions to the brand as we reinforce our commitment to the industry.”

Jermiin comes to DPA with more than 20 years of marketing experience, following his most recent role as Chief Marketing Officer at TAKT, a Danish furniture brand that he co-founded. Prior to that, Jermiin served as VP of Global Brand & Marketing for Denmark-based Bang & Olufsen, a leader in high-end consumer electronics and audio products. He was also previously the Vice President of Digital, Media and Creative Content at Carlsberg Group, and held various creative and marketing roles with The Coca-Cola Company for more than a decade.

A graduate of Copenhagen Business School, where he studied marketing and economics, Jermiin also serves or has served on the board of several leading Danish organizations, including the Nic. Christiansen Group, Dwarf, Geismars Vaeverier A/S and Dansk Markedsfoering (the Danish Marketing Association).

“I am honored that Soren and Kalle (Hvidt Nielsen, DPA CEO) chose me to fill this role,” says Jermiin. “DPA Microphones is a well-known, high-end brand with a large, devoted following. I look forward to finding creative new ways to grow this beloved brand.”

Jermiin’s position was previously held by his colleague Anne Berggrein, who now leads the company’s initiatives in the environmental, social and governance (ESG) domains. “Anne’s substantial contributions over her more than 20-year tenure have played a pivotal role in elevating the DPA brand to its current stature,” adds Hogsberg.