DPA Highlights New N-Series Digital Wireless Microphone System at InfoComm 2025

Fully Digital, True Diversity Wideband System With Remote Control Capabilities and Accompanying 2024 Vocal Microphone

DPA Microphones will present its new N-Series Digital Wireless Microphone System to North American audiences at InfoComm 2025 (Booth 4649). A fully digital, true diversity wideband solution, N-Series is well-suited to a wide array of live, house of worship and corporate events as well as installed systems applications. With N-Series, sound engineers are afforded DPA’s genuine reliability, flexibility and clarity in a robust, easy-to-operate format.

Along with the wireless receiver and bodypack transmitters, DPA is showcasing its new 2024 Vocal Microphone, designed specifically with the N-Series in mind. The system can also be used with a variety of industry standard microphones, including several DPA models. The N-Series wireless system comes with the DPA Audio Controller, a software solution that allows remote control and monitoring via either PC or Mac. The DPA Audio Controller also features a comprehensive frequency analyzer that covers the entire bandwidth of the system.

N-Series operates in the 470–870 MHz range, with each unit providing users 400 MHz of flexibility and ease of use. Owing to its dedicated wideband capabilities, each N-Series solution enables users to quickly find audio channels in even the most densely RF populated areas and arenas, anywhere in the world. This wideband philosophy ensures a more secure investment, not only because a single N-Series unit can be used in multiple locations, but also because it addresses the frequency shuffles that regularly take place around the globe.

Designed from the ground up as a fully digital system, N-Series secures DPA’s market-leading sound by incorporating high-quality microphone preamps and state-of-the-art analog-to-digital conversion technology. In addition to its true diversity capabilities for a secure high-quality connection with no dropouts in the most challenging environments, N-Series also offers AES256 encryption for privacy, which is essential for corporate or governmental applications.

The N-Series bodypack transmitters are rounded to fit the contours of the body and are available with two connector options — LEMO 3-pin or DPA’s new MicroLock® compact connector. Other professional microphones with these connector types can also be used with the DPA N-Series bodypacks. The N-Series package can be utilized with DPA’s high-end vocal mics, including its new 2024 Vocal Microphone that was introduced in conjunction with the system, as well as the 2028, d:facto™ 4018V and 4018VL microphones.

The DPA N-Series Wireless System will be available in Q2 in Europe and by Q3 in the U.S. For more information, visit: www.dpamicrophones.com/n-series.