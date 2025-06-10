ACT Entertainment’s Mike Schmid Honored by Prestigious 2025 American Business Awards® as Human Resources Executive of the Year

ACT Entertainment is proud to announce that Vice President of Talent Mike Schmid has been honored with a Gold Stevie® Award as Human Resources Executive of the Year by the prestigious 23rd annual American Business Awards®. In addition, ACT Entertainment was recognized with a Silver Stevie® Award for Human Resources Team of the Year. These national honors acknowledge extraordinary achievement in one of the most competitive years in the history of the awards program.

The world’s premier business awards, the Stevie Awards were created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. There are nine Steve Awards programs within the American Business Awards sector, which are open to all organizations operating in the US. Thousands of submissions are received every year from Fortune 500 companies and private enterprises across the country. In the Human Resources category, applicants are rigorously judged by hundreds of the nation’s top HR professionals, with a focus on meaningful impact, innovative leadership, and results that significantly exceed industry norms.

Among notable American Business Awards winners this year are major global players such as Google, Apple, Hilton, and Southwest Airlines, making ACT Entertainment’s dual recognition a momentous accomplishment.

“This is not just a win for our incredible talent professionals, it’s a win for every single person at ACT Entertainment,” says ACT Entertainment’s CEO Ben Saltzman. “To be recognized on the same stage as some of the world’s most admired companies affirms the culture and people-first values we’ve worked hard to cultivate. Mike and the talent team have led the charge in creating a world-class employee experience, and this honor reflects their tireless dedication.”

In 2024, ACT Entertainment’s talent team navigated rapid growth, implemented transformative talent strategies, and significantly elevated employee experience and business compliance metrics, achievements that set them apart in a highly competitive field. ACT Entertainment’s talent team has demonstrated a mindset of continuous improvement and a relentless pursuit of improving the employee experience.

“We’re honored and humbled to receive recognition from our peers and industry leaders across the Human Resources profession,” says Schmid. “These awards speak volumes about the power of a great team, and I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve built at ACT Entertainment.”

As ACT Entertainment continues its growth trajectory, this milestone serves as a powerful testament to its commitment to excellence not just in business but in people. The American Business Awards will be conferred on June 10, 2025 at a banquet at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.