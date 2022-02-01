DPA Announces New Microphone Kits for Professional Sound Engineers

Bundles are Designed to Cover Miking Needs for Specific Applications, From Studio and Live Recordings to Live Events and Location Sound

ALLEROED, DENMARK, JUNE 28, 2023 ― After an incredible response to its new DDK4000 Drum Microphone Kit, DPA Microphones launches several new professional sound microphone kits. The new kits provide audio engineers with the ultimate selection of high-quality condenser mics for a range of purposes. With DPA mics in-use everywhere from stage to screen, the brand has created bundles of its popular solutions, including the DLK4000 Live Microphone Kit, DSK4001 Studio Microphone Kit, DRK4001 Ultimate Recording Kit and DLS4000 Location Sound Kit.

Designed with durability and versatility at the top of its requirements, the kits will fill a vital role for sound professionals. “We are excited to share these new solutions with our industry colleagues,” says Helga Volha Somava, Product Management Director, DPA Microphones. “We have listened to and taken notes from experienced sound engineers within multiple industries to correctly define which mics are most critical for each application. With the flexibility to easily upgrade the mics, tools and accessories, we aimed to provide audio professionals with the best starting point to reach their end goal.”

Offering an ideal microphone and accessory selection for touring sound engineers, the DLK4000 Live Microphone Kit features 20 mics and capsules, along with a multitude of useful accessories that will enhance sound quality, clarity and consistency. Included in the kit are mics for lead and backup vocals as well as instrument mics for close-miking any live instrument. To further equip the entire live stage, the kit’s lineup features various pencil mics, which are ideal for spot-miking instrument groups or capturing ambient sounds. Accessories such as extension cables, mic clips, mounts and wind screens ensure easy set-up and breakdown no matter the instrument.

For those miking more in the studio than on the stage, the DSK4001 Studio Microphone Kit offers a premier solution for small home studios and large professional spaces alike. The brand’s prestigious, high-quality condenser mics that are provided are ideal for recording bands, vocals and anything in between. This medium-sized kit contains both instrument and vocal mics, as well as a wide variety of helpful clips and holders, allowing for simple setup when close-miking a single instrument or spot-miking an entire group.

The DRK4001 Ultimate Recording Kit features even more top-of-the-line professional microphones to make a trip to the recording studio a breeze. Over two-dozen DPA condenser microphones and close to 100 functional accessories sit within this case, making it possible to mic any instrument imaginable. No other kit available can handle miking a full-service recording studio in such style. As DPA prioritizes versatility, the DRK4001 can additionally aid in live-stage recordings.

This adaptability also shows in the DLS4000 Location Sound Microphone Kit, which features all the standard TV/film production solutions, along with cables, holders, concealers, adapters, clips and more. From shotguns for booming to micro-shotguns for discreet plant-miking and a range of lavaliers for close-miking, each microphone included in the kit has been specifically chosen based on input from professional sound engineers, to prepare users for whatever task is thrown their way.

Previously introduced at NAMM 2023, the DDK4000 Drum Miking Kit is designed to deliver a clear and natural reproduction of the low-frequency, high SPL instrument. With consideration for durability at the forefront of this solution, the microphones have also been rigorously tested to perform flawlessly for all types of music genres and instrument types, and to withstand the demands of life on the road.

Each of the new DPA Microphone Kits is now available for purchase. For more information, including pricing and a full listing of type and quantity of mics in each kit, please visit www.dpamicrophones.com/kits.