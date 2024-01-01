Dodd Technologies Invests in SGM Lighting’s PALCO-12 Washes

Dodd Technologies, Inc. in Pendleton, Indiana has taken delivery of PALCO-12 Washes from SGM Lighting for its rental and show inventory. ACT Entertainment is the exclusive North American distributor for SGM Lighting products.

A longtime proponent of SGM fixtures, Dodd previously installed 80 P-6 washes and P-10 and Q-10 all-in-one luminaires on Monument Circle in Indianapolis and VPL bars in the pass-through bike tunnel in Fishers, Indiana, part of the renowned Nickel Plate Trail.

“Some of our larger projects, from broadcast to buildings, needed a bigger light, and from our history of using SGM fixtures we knew their products would be reliable and solid,” says Dodd Technologies’ Vice President Andy Meggenhofen.

The powerful, compact and foldable PALCO-12 Wash light is made for large-scale impact. It boasts an IP65 rating and its RGBL LEDs with Color Boost Technology deliver exceptional brightness, vivid colors and high color rendering throughout the full CCT range.

“We were impressed by the PALCO-12’s light output, IP rating, ease of focusing and user friendly usage, beautiful colors and saturation, and its lens kit,” says Meggenhofen. “The fact that it’s so compact and foldable was also a plus for easy transporting.”

Soon after delivery the PALCO-12 Washes were deployed on a large corporate celebration in Indianapolis where they illuminated an open-sided big top tent day and night.

“We needed to light the tent with red-and-white brand colors throughout the day,” Meggenhofen explains. “Going to red light during the day is hard to achieve, but the color read very well. We hung the PALCO-12s on the truss circle on the perimeter of the space with the tent in the middle. They power-washed the tent before the event when the fixtures were in place, so the IP65 rating came into play, and it rained during the event as well.”

Dodd will next use the PALCO-12s for three outdoor broadcasts for NBC Sports in California. “The lens kit will come in handy for those events, helping us to shape the lights to the field of play we need to cover,” says Meggenhofen.

“ACT Entertainment has always done a really good job of meeting our deadlines and offering support to us,” he adds. “Their support and service is why we buy from them.”