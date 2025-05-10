When Child Protective Services (CPS) contacts a parent, fear and confusion often follow. Across Orange County, Riverside County, and San Bernardino County, families are asking: Do I need a lawyer for a CPS case? Leading CPS defense attorney Mohammad Abuershaid wants every parent to know-yes, you absolutely do.

With a reputation as a top-rated CPS attorney and one of Southern California’s most experienced juvenile dependency lawyers, Attorney Mohammad Abuershaid has helped hundreds of families navigate the high-stakes world of CPS investigations and juvenile dependency court.

“When CPS gets involved, you need someone who knows how to fight-and fast,” says Abuershaid. “Dependency cases move quickly. One wrong move can change the course of your child’s future.”

CPS Defense Attorney for Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino County

Attorney Abuershaid has built a distinguished practice focused on CPS defense, helping parents protect their rights and reunify with their children. He regularly handles cases at the Lamoreaux Justice Center in Orange County, Riverside Juvenile Court, and San Bernardino County Juvenile Court.

Whether you’re facing removal, supervised visitation, or termination of parental rights, Attorney Mohammad Abuershaid brings courtroom-tested skill, strategic thinking, and compassion to every case.

Parents searching for an affordable CPS lawyer for dependency court in Orange County, or those looking for the best CPS defense attorney for juvenile dependency in Riverside County , consistently turn to his firm for help.

What to Do if CPS Contacts You in San Bernardino County

If CPS shows up at your door in San Bernardino County, Attorney Abuershaid urges parents to take the following steps:

Stay calm – Don’t argue or panic. Do not agree to interviews or searches without legal counsel. Request all information in writing. Call a juvenile dependency lawyer in San Bernardino County immediately.

“Even a single home visit or hotline report can trigger court involvement,” says Abuershaid. “You need a lawyer to help you respond the right way-before it’s too late.”

How to Fight CPS Allegations With a Lawyer

CPS allegations can be devastating-but they can be fought. Abuershaid’s approach involves early intervention, careful analysis of the CPS report, and immediate action to protect the parent-child relationship.

For families in Riverside County, Abuershaid is known as an experienced CPS defense attorney for child protective services cases, offering strategic defense against allegations of neglect, abuse, drug use, and failure to protect.

“Parents often feel helpless in the face of CPS power,” he says. “But they have rights-and I fight to make sure those rights are respected.”

Legal Help for CPS Investigations in Riverside County

A growing number of parents in Riverside are seeking legal help for CPS investigations, even before a petition is filed. Abuershaid helps clients prepare for interviews, avoid self-incrimination, and secure important records to present their side of the story.

He also ensures that parents receive all services they’re legally entitled to, such as:

Family reunification support

Mental health evaluations and treatment plans

Supervised visitation

Parenting classes and counseling

When Should I Hire a Juvenile Dependency Lawyer in San Bernardino County?

The answer, according to Abuershaid, is simple: immediately. “Waiting until court can put you at a serious disadvantage,” he warns. “Every statement you make without an attorney can-and will-be used against you.”

Families searching “when should I hire a juvenile dependency lawyer in San Bernardino County” should act quickly and choose a lawyer who focuses exclusively on CPS and dependency cases.

Why Families Trust Attorney Mohammad Abuershaid

Attorney Abuershaid is known for delivering results in some of the toughest dependency cases in Southern California. Parents describe him as:

Aggressive in court

Compassionate and patient during crisis

Highly experienced in complex CPS matters

Knowledgeable about local court systems and judges

If you’re searching for a top-rated juvenile dependency lawyer near me in Orange County , Abuershaid has the track record, testimonials, and legal firepower to protect your family’s future.

Steps to Take After Being Contacted by CPS in Orange County

Don’t speak to CPS without a lawyer present. Contact Attorney Mohammad Abuershaid immediately. Begin gathering important documents and evidence. Avoid discussing your case on social media or with third parties. Follow your attorney’s advice closely-every decision matters.

A Recognized Authority in CPS Defense

Attorney Mohammad Abuershaid is not just a lawyer-he’s a trusted authority in CPS defense throughout Orange County, Riverside County, and San Bernardino County. His firm routinely handles:

Emergency hearings and detention representation

Jurisdiction and disposition defense

Reunification planning and appeals

Contested trials in dependency court

His deep understanding of California Welfare & Institutions Code § 300, combined with courtroom savvy, has made him the go-to CPS lawyer for families seeking real results.

If you’re facing a CPS investigation, dependency hearing, or removal threat-don’t wait. Contact Attorney Mohammad Abuershaid, the CPS defense attorney Southern California families trust, and take the first step toward protecting your rights and reuniting with your child.

Contact Information:

Company Name:

Attorney Mohammad Abuershaid

Offices in Orange County | Riverside County | San Bernardino County

866-811-4255

https://alltriallawyers.com/juvenile-dependency-cps/

info@alltriallawyers.com

SOURCE: ALL Trial Lawyers

