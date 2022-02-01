DJI Announces Ronin 4D 8K with the 4D-8K Combo and Zenmuse X9-8K Camera; More Info at B&H

DJI Introduces Ronin 8K video with an upgraded 4-axis cinema camera gimbal and additional lens









NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple–B&H is pleased to announce the new DJI Ronin 4D-8K 4-Axis Cinema Camera 8K Combo and Zenmuse X9-8K Gimbal Camera, which offer different options for videographers to upgrade their preëxisting configuration for 8K image capture. Keep the familiar modular Ronin 4D design with embedded CineCore 3.0 image processing system with DJI Cinema Color System, but with improved video resolutions.

DJI Ronin 4D 4-Axis Cinema Camera 8K Combo



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1667440-REG/dji_cp_rn_00000177_01_ronin_4d_4_axis_cinema.html

Product Highlights:

Ronin 4D Main Body

Zenmuse X9-8K Gimbal Camera

DJI DL PZ 17-28 mm T3.0 ASPH Lens

4D Raw License Key Included

ProRes Raw to 8K75, 4K120|Raw HQ to 8K30

Z-Axis Camera/3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizing

Right Focus/Control, Left Pan/Tilt Grips

5.5″ 1000 cd/m² Touchscreen Display

LiDAR Range Finder/Focus Module

1TB ProSSD & TB50 Battery with Mounts

The DJI Ronin 4D-8K Combo is largely the same as its predecessor, capturing up to 8K video at 30 fps in ProRes 422 HQ with the same modular system of components. It supports the industry-standard ACES workflow and features a raw license key. Where it differs is with the inclusion of the 17-28mm T3.0 ASPH PZ Lens for extra focal length flexibility. An included PROSSD 1TB drive, which is required to shoot 8K video, and a drive mount allow you to incorporate additional storage directly onto your rig.

DJI Zenmuse X9-8K Gimbal Camera



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1798229-REG/dji_cp_rn_00000341_01_zenmuse_x9_8k_gimbal_camera.html

Zenmuse X9-8K Camera

Interchangeable DL Lens Mount Included

Requires Ronin 4D Main Body & 8K License

Up to 8K30 ProRes 422 HQ with License

Built-In ND.03 to ND2.7 Filters

800/5000 Dual Native ISO

Lens Moun & Body Caps, Case Included

Compatible with Ronin 4D Ecosystem

Additionally, the 4D-8K features the same Zenmuse X9-8K camera as the previous model, which DJI is now offering separately to upgrade your Ronin 4D 6K combo. Simply mount the X9-8K on your 4D body and update it to the latest firmware to access the same image capture as the 8K camera, for higher-quality visuals without forgoing your preëxisting configuration. Like every Ronin 4D model, the 4D-8K is compatible with the entire DJI Ronin ecosystem, such as the Flex Extension Unit, Focus Motor, and Expansion Plate.

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/video/news/dji-upgrades-the-ronin-4d-8k-with-the-4d-8k-combo-and-zenmuse-x9-8k-camera

