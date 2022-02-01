Data Theorem CNAPP Earns 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Award for Demonstrated Leadership Protecting APIs and Software Supply Chains

Cloud Secure Honored for Industry-First ML-Based Hacker Toolkits and Visualizations to Improve Discovery of Data Breaches in First-Party APIs and Third-Party Software Supply Chain Assets

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#APIsecurity–Data Theorem, Inc., a leading provider of modern application security, today announced that its Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) called Cloud Secure has won the 2023 INTERNET TELEPHONY Cyber Security Excellence Award presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.





Data Theorem’s Cloud Secure delivers Cloud Hacker Toolkits powered by visualization features and ML enhancements for exploit prioritization, helping organizations focus on the most critical vulnerabilities that hackers can take advantage of for a cyberattack. Cloud Secure also offers ML-powered optimized Cloud Assets inventory with new visualizations for organizations to better understand the relationships between applications (mobile and web), APIs (first and third party), and the myriad of cloud resources. As a result, organizations for the first time can have an accurate inventory of their cloud-native and cloud-hosted applications, and visualize the growing attack surfaces – including APIs they develop themselves and APIs that come from leveraging open-source software, third-party software development kits (SDKs), and public cloud services within their software supply chains.

“We are pleased to be distinguished with yet another award as we wrap up 2023, this time earning the 2023 Cyber Security Excellence Award for Cloud Secure,” said Doug Dooley, Data Theorem COO. “Cloud Secure is the industry’s first CNAPP which leverages machine learning combined with run-time analysis, observability, and active protection. It continues to lead the industry as the most application-centric CNAPP helping organizations uncover new attack vectors in cloud-native applications and APIs that ultimately prevent large-scale data breaches. ML-powered Hacker Tool Kits and Optimized Cloud Assets, in addition to Cloud Secure’s other advancements, uniquely protect organizations’ cloud applications in multi-cloud environments.”

Cloud Secure, powered by Data Theorem’s award-winning Analyzer Engine, helps organizations secure their cloud-native applications and address regulatory compliance for cloud monitoring and reporting. It is the industry’s first solution delivering full-stack attack path analysis for cloud-native applications that starts at the client layer (mobile and web), protects the network layer (APIs), and extends down through the underlying infrastructure (cloud services). Its combination of attack path analysis and run-time active protections enables both offensive and defensive security capabilities to best prevent data breaches of cloud-native applications, embedded APIs, and serverless cloud functions.

“Congratulations to Data Theorem for being honored with an INTERNET TELEPHONY Cybersecurity Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. Cloud Secure has demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional, measurable, tangible results for its users,” stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC.

Data Theorem’s broad AppSec portfolio protects organizations from data breaches with application security testing and protection for modern web frameworks, API-driven microservices and cloud resources. Its solutions are powered by its award-winning Analyzer Engine which leverages a new type of dynamic and runtime analysis that is fully integrated into the CI/CD process, and enables organizations to conduct continuous, automated security inspection and remediation. Data Theorem is one of the first vendors to provide a full stack application security analyzer that connects attack surfaces of applications starting at the client layers found in mobile and web, the network layers found in APIs, and the infrastructure layers found in cloud services.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com.

About Data Theorem

Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security, helping customers prevent AppSec data breaches. Its products focus on API security, cloud (serverless apps, CSPM, CWPP, CNAPP), mobile apps (iOS and Android), and web apps (single-page apps). Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The award-winning Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously analyzes APIs, Web, Mobile, and Cloud applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. The company has detected more than 5 billion application incidents and currently secures more than 25,000 modern applications for its enterprise customers around the world. Data Theorem is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., with offices in New York and Paris. For more information visit www.datatheorem.com.

Data Theorem and TrustKit are trademarks of Data Theorem, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

