Distyl AI Forms Services Alliance with OpenAI and Raises $7M to Help Enterprises Tap Into the Potential of Generative AI and Large Language Models

Services Alliance Announced with OpenAI to Bring Cutting-edge AI innovation and Infrastructure to Enterprises

First Institutional Investment in the Company Led by Coatue and Dell Technologies Capital, with Participation from Industry Leaders

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Distyl AI, founded by Palantir veterans Arjun Prakash and Derek Ho, integrates AI into the core business workflows of enterprise-scale companies. The company announced a Services Alliance with OpenAI and has closed $7M in seed funding. The funding round was led by Coatue and Dell Technologies Capital with participation from industry leaders Nat Friedman (former GitHub CEO), Brad Gerstner (Altimeter Founder, CEO), and Dr. Jim Cash (HBS Professor).

Generative AI has the potential to transform workflows for enterprise-scale companies, but integrating this technology into core processes can be a daunting and complex challenge. Customizing the AI to fit the unique data landscape, addressing technical expertise, and ensuring reliability and compliance with operational requirements can require substantial effort and resources.

“Organizations that embrace the immense potential of generative AI and large language models will gain a disruptive competitive edge. This realization is sweeping across C-suites and boardrooms across the globe – and for good reason,” says Arjun Prakash, Co-founder and CEO of Distyl AI. “While the hype around Generative AI has been about consumer and search applications, the game changing value is in elevating core enterprise workflows. That’s going to require seamless integration with an enterprise’s core data, technologies, and workflows. This is the power of Distyl AI.”

Distyl AI collaborates closely with F1000 enterprises to harness the power of generative AI and create tangible business outcomes. Successful adoption of generative AI in enterprises requires customization to a company’s unique data and seamless integration with their existing technologies and workflows. This results in AI-assisted workflows that empower humans to make faster, informed, better decisions.

The alliance with OpenAI allows Distyl AI to bring the latest in cutting edge AI research (e.g. GPT-4) and infrastructure (e.g. dedicated instances) to enterprise customers while adhering to the highest standards of reliability, scalability, and security.

The Distyl AI team brings together a highly experienced group of technologists and operators from prominent organizations like Palantir, Apple, BlackRock, Citadel, and Snorkel AI. The team has a proven track record of driving transformative business outcomes at scale. By applying AI to real business challenges, they’ve helped companies reduce risks, increase production efficiencies, and realize higher revenues across crucial industries such as manufacturing, transportation, logistics, supply chain, banking, and for government agencies.

“We are excited to collaborate with the exceptional team at Distyl AI,” said Brad Lightcap, COO of OpenAI. “Their vision and technical expertise will empower enterprises to integrate OpenAI technologies and unlock new potential for their customers.”

Nat Friedman, former CEO of GitHub and creator of GitHub copilot, agreed, “I’ve been looking for a company like Distyl. The challenge in creating value from Generative AI is in the complexity of the last mile, and there is an obvious need for someone relentlessly focused on creating adoption of AI in enterprises. This team has the rare combination of expertise, experience, and obsession to create value for the large enterprises.”

GPT-4 assisted in writing this release.

Distyl AI is on a mission to create the most customer-centric AI company that revolutionizes how enterprises thrive in the AI-assisted economy. We collaborate with leading institutions worldwide to enhance their AI readiness and build dependable, seamlessly integrated AI-driven solutions tailored to their distinct data, workflows, and employee requirements. Using our proprietary platform of in-house tools and alliances such as the one with OpenAI, our team diligently develops and deploys generative AI products that adhere to the highest standards of integrity and reliability, empowering the institutions that require them the most.

