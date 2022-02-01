Disney Branded Television Presents Cheerful Holiday Programming for Kids and Families, Premiering Throughout the Holiday Season on Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD

— New Stop-Motion Special ‘Mickey Saves Christmas’ Premieres Nov. 27 as a Simulcast on ABC, Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD —

Disney Branded Television holiday clips and images are available here.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Disney Branded Television, the leader in kids and family entertainment content, will present an abundance of cheerful and festive programming for the whole family to enjoy throughout the holiday season. Beginning FRIDAY, NOV. 25, through MONDAY, JAN. 2, Disney Channel’s Fa-la-la-lidays and Disney Junior’s Magical Holidays will serve as the hub for Disney Branded Television’s holiday-themed content, including the brand-new special “Mickey Saves Christmas” and holiday-themed episodes of “The Villains of Valley View,” “Raven’s Home,” “BUNK’D: Learning the Ropes,” “Big City Greens,” “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends,” “Puppy Dog Pals,” “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery,” “Eureka!” and new hit series “Firebuds,” which will include both a Hanukkah and Christmas story in its 22-minute holiday episode.





Presented as a simulcast on SUNDAY, NOV. 27, at 7:00 p.m. EST on ABC, Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD, “Mickey Saves Christmas” is a new stop-motion holiday special that follows Mickey, Minnie and their pals as they attempt to celebrate the perfect Christmas at their snowy cabin. However, when Pluto causes Santa to lose all the presents on his sleigh, the friends travel to the North Pole on a quest to save Christmas and find the true meaning of the holiday. The special is a collaboration between Disney and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, directed by David H. Brooks (“Ultra City Smiths”), with original music from songwriting team Laura Schein and Ben Zeadman (“Honor Society”). Real-life couple Brock Powell (Disney Channel’s “Hamster & Gretel”) and Camryn Grimes (“The Young and the Restless”) voice Santa and Mrs. Claus, respectively.

Also included as part of Disney Channel’s Fa-la-la-lidays programming event are holiday-themed episodes of hit series, including the following:

The Villains of Valley View “How the Villains Stole Christmas”



Friday, Dec. 2, at 8:00 p.m. EST on Disney Channel

Set in the past, Onyx issues an annual ruin Christmas challenge. The villain family breaks up into two teams to win it all but gets more than they bargained for.

BUNK’D: Learning the Ropes “Hauntin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

Friday, Dec. 2, at 8:30 p.m. EST on Disney Channel

While planning an over-the-top Christmas bash, Parker encounters several ghostly visitors who teach him the true meaning of the holiday.

Raven’s Home “A Country Cousin Christmas”

Friday, Dec. 2, at 9:00 p.m. EST on Disney Channel

Alice’s mom Betty Jane pays a surprise visit to the Baxter home for the holidays, but her insistence on celebrating things her way puts a damper on Raven’s Christmas cheer. Meanwhile, Booker, Ivy and Neil help Victor with a charity event at the Chill Grill.

Big City Greens “Virtually Christmas”

Saturday, Dec. 3, at 9:00 a.m. EST on Disney Channel

Monday, Dec. 5, at 8:00 p.m. EST on Disney XD

In this half-hour special, when Cricket gets snowed in at the Remingtons’ on Christmas Eve, he attempts to recreate his family’s Christmas Eve traditions in a virtual reality video game. Alfonso Ribeiro (“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) guest stars as a virtual reality video game character, Mr. Extras.

For preschoolers, parents and caregivers, special holiday-themed episodes of favorite Disney Junior series are premiering all season long as part of Disney Junior’s Magical Holidays, including the following:

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends

“Halted Holiday/Merry Spidey Christmas”

Friday, Nov. 11, at 8:30 a.m. EST on Disney Channel

Friday, Nov. 11, at 12:30 p.m. EST on Disney Junior

“Halted Holiday” – When all roads to the city are blocked on Thanksgiving, Team Spidey works to clear up the traffic. Scott Porter (“Friday Night Lights”) guest stars as Gwen’s dad, George Stacy

“Merry Spidey Christmas” – Team Spidey uses their Glow Webs to save Christmas after baddies try to ruin it. Featuring the new original song “Merry Spidey Christmas,” written and performed by series’ songwriter/composer Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy).

Puppy Dog Pals “Wrap Party Pups/Fixing Santa’s Sleigh”

Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7:00 p.m. EST on Disney Junior

“Wrap Party Pubs” – The pets go on a mission to find Grace’s gift before she needs to swap presents.

“Fixing Santa’s Sleigh” – When Santa’s sleigh breaks down mid-delivery, the pets make it their mission to fix it.

Firebuds “Hanukkah Hullabaloo/The Christmas Car-Sled Race”

Monday, Nov. 28, at 7:00 p.m. EST on Disney Channel

Friday, Dec. 2, at 10:30 a.m. EST on Disney Junior

“Hanukkah Hullabaloo” – Bo gets carried away decorating his house for Hanukkah.

“The Christmas Car-Sled Race” – Bo enters a car-sled race to try to win his dad a Christmas present. Melissa Rauch (“The Big Bang Theory”) and Lou Diamond Phillips (“Elena of Avalor”) recur as Bo’s mom and dad, Beth and Bill Bayani, respectively.

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery “The Gingerbread Palace”

Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 7:00 p.m. EST on Disney Junior

Friday, Dec. 2, at 7:00 a.m. EST on Disney Channel

Alice and her friends build a gingerbread palace to host a Christmas dinner for all of Wonderland.

Eureka! “Jingle Bog Rock”

Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 7:00 p.m. EST on Disney Junior

Eureka invites Bog to perform with her band at Winterfest when she invents a new instrument that only he is able to play.

About Disney Branded Television

Disney Branded Television encompasses the creative storytellers and production and content marketing teams responsible for Disney-branded television series, movies and other programming spanning live-action, animated and unscripted formats. The group fuels the Disney+ streaming platform and Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior linear networks with content geared toward kids, tweens, teens and families, with stories that are imaginative, aspirational and reflective of their world and experiences. Projects include “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” “Monsters at Work,” “The Mysterious Benedict Society” and “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends.” Disney Branded Television has created some of the most iconic and award-winning properties and franchises, including Peabody Award winners “Doc McStuffins” and “The Owl House”; Emmy Award winners “Big City Greens” and “Elena of Avalor”; the beloved “Mickey Mouse” cartoon shorts plus the Disney Channel Original Movie (DCOM) franchise, comprised of more than 100 titles.

*COPYRIGHT ©2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All photography is copyrighted material and is for editorial use only. Images are not to be archived, altered, duplicated, resold, retransmitted or used for any other purposes without express written consent of Disney Branded Television are distributed to the press in order to publicize current programming. Any other usage must be licensed. Photos posted for Web use must be at the low resolution of 72dpi, no larger than 2×3 in size.

Press materials are available at www.dgepress.com.

— Disney Branded Television —

Contacts

Disney Branded Television Media Relations



Morgan DiStefano



[email protected]