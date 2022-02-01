College Esports Comes to LA – Brag House, Coca-Cola and McDonald’s of Southern California Announces FIFA 23 Esports e-Gaming Activation at L.A. Live

-On Saturday, November 5, 2022, LA-based college gamers are invited to participate in an in-person FIFA 23 exhibition tournaments at L.A. Live that will be streamed online-

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brag House, the premier esports platform for the casual college gamer, today announced an update for its plans to bring competitive non-professional college esports to Southern California in partnership with Coca-Cola and McDonald’s of Southern California.

The festivities kick-off on Saturday, November 5, 2022, with the FIFA 23 Exhibition Tournaments. The in-person event will take place at the Chick Hearn Court in front of L.A. Live and all college students of Southern California are invited to attend the event, engage, and compete.

The event will open its doors at 2pm PST and will continue until 8pm PST and consist of eight 30-minute FIFA 23 Exhibition Tournaments with three participants from SoCal Colleges competing in each. The prizes range from $50-$100 per exhibition tournament as well as spectator raffle giveaways provided by Brag House, Coca-Cola, and McDonald’s, which include two Xbox Series S bundles, McDonald’s Arch Cards, and plenty of other brand merchandise.

Following the November 5th event there will be a thrilling online FIFA 23 tournament, which will kick-off on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, for 64 college gamers from 16 Southern California colleges. The SoCal FIFA 23 Tournament, the official tournament name, will span over six consecutive days of competition with a dramatic final day on Sunday, November 13, 2022, that includes the Quarterfinals, Semi-finals and Finals of the tournament.

The entire tournament will be streamed online on Brag House’s platform, from their mobile app on iOS and Android, to their website braghouse.com as well as their Twitch and YouTube channels.

The date and timings are as follows:

Tuesday, November 8, 2022 – Group stages day 1 of 4, 6-10pm PST

Wednesday, November 9, 2022 – Group stages day 2 of 4, 6-10pm PST

Thursday, November 10, 2022 – Group stages day 3 of 4, 6-10pm PST

Friday, November 11, 2022 – Group stages day 4 of 4, 6-10pm PST

Saturday, November 12, 2022 – Round of 16, 1-6pm PST

Sunday, November 13, 2022 – Quarterfinals, Semi-finals and Finals, 1-6pm PST

Lavell Juan, CEO, and co-founder of Brag House said: “Bringing college esports at this level to LA is something we can’t wait for! McDonald’s of Southern California and Coca-Cola have backed us to deliver a tournament that will give student gamers the opportunity to compete on the biggest stage.”

“We are excited to partner with McDonald’s of Southern California on an interactive campaign that combines gaming and delicious feel-good moments by engaging fans throughout the tournament from qualifiers to finals. Teaming up with the Brag House team highlights the strength of our partnership and their ability to engage with the gaming community.” said Gary Wolf, US Account Director at The Coca-Cola Company.

“McDonald’s of Southern California recognizes the excitement around World Cup and always seeks to offer curated, relevant experiences to Southland gamers making this opportunity a seamless fit for our customers,” said local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Andrew Chang.

For more information, visit www.braghouse.com

To download The Brag House app free, visit the App Store or Google Play.

