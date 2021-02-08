Digital Guardian’s Troy Gabel Recognized as 2021 CRN® Channel Chief

VP of North America Sales & Channel Honored for Optimizing Data Protection Leader’s Global Partner Program and Boosting Partner Training

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digital Guardian, a leader in data loss prevention (DLP) and managed detection and response (MDR), today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Troy Gabel, Vice President of Sales & Channel for North America, to its 2021 list of Channel Chiefs. The prestigious CRN Channel Chiefs list, released annually, recognizes leading IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, innovation, and growth.

Gabel’s more than 20 years of experience in the technology industry has earned him a reputation as a consistent top performer, known for accelerating sales and driving growth. Under his leadership in 2020, Digital Guardian optimized its Synergy Partner Program to make it easier for partners to navigate the program and collaborate with the Digital Guardian sales team to achieve their channel sales targets. Digital Guardian also enhanced its training for partners and optimized partner operations via the DG Synergy Online Partner Portal.

Gabel is not only highly effective at building and leveraging executive-level business relationships but is also an outstanding sales strategist. During his time at Digital Guardian, he has exceeded expectations and rapidly ascended from Account Executive to VP over Americas. Now, through Gabel’s guidance, more than 60% of Digital Guardian’s new business is driven through the channel.

“It’s an honor, once again, to be recognized by CRN among other top channel executives,” said Gabel. “To foster partner engagement and success during the COVID-19 pandemic, we doubled down on our virtual investment for both joint marketing and channel enablement programs. In addition, we developed a more frequent cadence for channel communication and enhanced virtual training globally, so our partners are informed of new opportunities and benefits. To ensure continued partner success in 2021, enhanced training programs will remain a top priority as we look to introduce new features and functionality in our data protection platform.”

The 2021 Channel Chiefs are prominent leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies, programs and partnerships. All honorees are selected by CRN’s editorial staff based on their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments as channel advocates.

“CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list includes the industry’s biggest channel evangelists, a group of individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of their partners and drive growth through the development of strong partner programs and innovative business strategies that help bring business-critical solutions to market,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The Channel Company is proud to recognize these channel influencers and looks forward to following their continued success.”

CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Digital Guardian

Digital Guardian is no-compromise data protection. The company’s cloud-delivered data protection platform is purpose-built to stop data loss by both insiders and outsiders on Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems. The Digital Guardian Data Protection Platform performs across the corporate network, traditional endpoints, and cloud applications. For more than 15 years, we have enabled data-rich organizations to protect their most valuable assets with a choice of SaaS or fully managed deployment. Digital Guardian’s unique policy-less data visibility and flexible controls enable organizations to protect data without slowing the pace of their business. To learn more please visit: https://digitalguardian.com/.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

