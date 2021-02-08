CoinDesk Launches CoinDesk TV as Demand for Crypto Content Booms

CNBC and Wall Street Journal Veteran to Head Launch of Live Video Streaming Service

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bitcoin—CoinDesk, the global leader in crypto and blockchain news, events, data and research, today announced CoinDesk TV, a video streaming service with live daily and weekly news coverage and shows. CoinDesk TV’s programming will cover the rapidly evolving world of digital finance and its role in a global economy facing profound change. Joanne Po, who has spent over two decades building live video news programming at Fox News, The Wall Street Journal and CNBC, will serve as executive producer and oversee CoinDesk TV’s rollout.





CoinDesk’s state of the art TV studio, in which the company invested significant resources, was built specifically for the digital age, demonstrating legitimacy, prowess and a commitment to growth and creating great content across different channels.

With interest in cryptocurrency news surging, CoinDesk TV will cover the frenetic bitcoin and token markets, the fierce competition among crypto startups, and the sector’s challenging relationship with regulators and central banks amid geopolitical shifts. With daily programming that tracks the industry’s breakneck innovation, offers actionable insights to investors and entrepreneurs, captures the crypto movement’s human element and clearly explains its underlying technology, the platform will appeal to crypto natives and newcomers alike.

In its first weeks, CoinDesk TV’s high-profile, stellar lineup of guests will include:

Anthony Scaramucci, SkyBridge Capital Founder

Hester Peirce, SEC Commissioner

Brian Brooks, the former Acting Comptroller of the Currency.

Catherine Coley, Chief Executive Officer of Binance U.S.

Robert Gutmann, Chief Executive Officer of NYDIG

“CoinDesk TV will be must-see TV for both retail and institutional investors to stay abreast of market action,” said Kevin Worth, chief executive officer of CoinDesk. “With the crypto markets reaching an inflection point in the broader financial markets, CoinDesk continues to invest and expand its media offerings to reach investors everywhere.”

CoinDesk TV’s daily and weekly programming will bring to life the people and personalities who are disrupting digital finance and revolutionizing our relationship with money, at a time when video continues to expand its role as a medium for broad audience reach:

First Mover: CoinDesk TV’s flagship daily show will capture real-time, rapid movement in the market and set the tone for the opening of the trading day. First Mover will focus on top news for global investors. Christine Lee, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, formerly of Thomson Reuters and Bloomberg, along with CoinDesk editors Lawrence Lewitinn and Emily Parker will lead coverage of the top global market, business, policy and regulatory news stories impacting cryptocurrency, digital assets and blockchain.

First Mover also will feature a daily report on overnight Asian markets from award-winning anchor Angie Lau, editor-in-chief, founder and CEO of CoinDesk’s partner, Forkast News, in Hong Kong.

All About Bitcoin: A daily show dedicated to all things, questions and markets related to Bitcoin, and to the collective journey to understand, apply and use this innovation. All Bitcoin, all the time.

The Hash: Co-hosts Zack Seward, Naomi Brockwell, Benjamin Powers, Will Foxley and Jennifer Sanasie choose five of the day’s big stories and then hash them out, analyze them and connect the dots on why they matter to the crypto world and beyond.

Money Reimagined: A macro look at the issues and people influencing the future of money and transforming the economic landscape. This is a taped video of the weekly podcast of the same name hosted by CoinDesk Chief Content Officer Michael Casey and the World Economic Forum’s Sheila Warren.

Community Crypto: A weekly show hosted by “Bitcoin and Black America” author Isaiah Jackson, who will explore how crypto is forging and impacting communities everywhere. Central to the show are weekly taped “virtual meetups” Isaiah will organize and host around the U.S. and the rest of the world. Key themes, issues or questions that arise from those meetups will be further explored during the rest of the show with guests and demos.

Coin Toss: A debate format covering one to three topics per show. Adam B. Levine serves as the moderator featuring two guests with opposing views. The debates will include expert, influential and passionate analysis of timely and topical issues in areas of importance and interest to the cryptocurrency and global finance world. Areas of discussion include policy and regulation, privacy, encryption, data integrity, fraud, crime, technology and markets. The program will also tackle the ongoing, provocative questions the crypto community has debated for years, including protocols and philosophy.

Word On The Block: A weekly, 30-minute video program that will go beyond the headlines and provide in-depth, 1:1 interviews with the newsmakers shaping the rapid innovation and impact of blockchain and emerging technology on business, politics, and the global economy. The program will be produced from Asia by Forkast News, and hosted by Angie Lau.

CoinDesk TV will expand CoinDesk’s considerable existing footprint, one that generates six to ten million monthly visitors to CoinDesk.com and nearly one million Twitter followers. The platform’s podcast audience has exploded as well, including “The Breakdown,” now ranking number six in Apple Podcasts’ business category.

Visit the home page of CoinDesk.com to watch, or go directly to coindesk.tv. Shows will also be livestreamed concurrently on Twitter, YouTube and Facebook, and available thereafter on VOD (video on demand).

ABOUT COINDESK

CoinDesk is the most influential, trusted platform for a growing global community engaged in the transformation of the financial system and the emerging crypto economy. Founded in May 2013, the CoinDesk platform provides millions of consumers interested in cryptocurrency assets and blockchain technology with news and insights, podcasts, live streaming TV shows, research reports, live events and a toolkit of indexes, data and analytics. CoinDesk hosts the annual Consensus summit event each May, the largest and most important forward-thinking U.S. gathering of stakeholders in the global crypto and blockchain ecosystem and the anchor event for Blockchain Week NYC. In 2013 CoinDesk created the original price reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index, which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many other outlets. CoinDesk employs the largest group of world-class, independent journalists dedicated to covering the crypto and blockchain ecosystem. Based in New York City, CoinDesk has over 80 full-time employees around the world.

In January 2021, CoinDesk purchased TradeBlock, the world’s leading crypto index provider. More than $20 billion of investment products under management are benchmarked against the XBX bitcoin price, and billions of dollars in monthly trading volume are quoted against them.

CoinDesk is a wholly owned subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, one of the largest private investors in the industry and a provider of trading and other investment services for that industry. CoinDesk operates entirely independently of the parent company. DCG has no involvement in editorial or content decisions.

