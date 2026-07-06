David’s Bridal Brings Back Iconic $99 Wedding Dress Event – Designer Bridal Gowns up to $1,500 Now Only $99 in Stores Nationwide & Online

One of bridal’s most celebrated traditions returns, giving today’s brides the chance to find their dream dress at a once-in-a-lifetime price, while styles last

David’s Bridal, Inc. (“David’s”), the nation’s leading bridal and special occasion authority, is bringing back its iconic $99 Wedding Dress Event in all stores nationwide and online at davidsbridal.com . Just in time for a summer defined by nostalgia, David’s is giving a new generation of brides the chance to say yes to designer wedding gowns, while helping them remain committed to smarter wedding planning and celebrating big while spending intentionally.

For countless brides, the $99 Dress Event represented more than just “scoring a great deal” — it was the day they found the dress, surrounded by the people who mattered most. Today, as everything from fashion trends to beloved brands embraces the power of nostalgia, David’s is bringing back one of bridal’s most iconic traditions for a new generation. It’s another full-circle moment where mothers who once found their gown at David’s during the $99 wedding dress sale, can now share the experience with daughters and friends, proving that unforgettable wedding memories don’t have to come with an unforgettable price tag.

“The $99 Dress Event has always been about more than an incredible value,” said Kelly Cook, Chief Executive Officer of David’s Bridal. “For so many brides and their families, it became a cherished part of their wedding story. Bringing it back allows us to celebrate that legacy while introducing a new generation to the excitement, emotion, and unforgettable experience of saying ‘yes’ at David’s Bridal.”

The event features thousands of designer wedding gowns worth up to $1,500 for just $99, including select designer styles, giving brides access to exceptional fashion at an unmatched value. Whether brides are discovering David’s for the first time or returning to the brand they grew up with, David’s is committed to making bridal dreams accessible for every bride.

The $99 Wedding Dress Event is available for a limited time in David’s Bridal stores nationwide and online while supplies last. No appointment is required, making it easier than ever to shop. Diamond Loyalty members also save an additional 5% on qualifying purchases, making one of bridal’s most iconic events an even bigger celebration.

David’s Bridal Media Contact

mediarequests@dbi.com

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ABOUT DAVID’S BRIDAL

With over 75 years of experience dressing people for all of life’s special occasions, David’s Bridal exists for magical moments. Since its “Aisle to Algorithm” strategic pivot, David’s has evolved from iconic bridal retailer to wedding technology company, media powerhouse, and marketplace platform transforming how people plan, shop, and celebrate life’s biggest moments.

From assuming full production of Vera Wang Bride to launching Diamonds & Pearls, a curated couture boutique experience, David’s entrance into this new era marks a pivotal moment for retailers going beyond traditional scopes and expanding into new categories.

At the center of David’s technological and retail evolution is Pearl by David’s, Pearl Planner and Pearl Media Network – the all-in-one digital wedding destination connecting consumers with everything from AI-powered planning tools, inspiration and vendor directories, expanded retail categories and leading content, while enabling brands to tap into David’s unmatched market reach to authentically connect with consumers through media across the web, social, podcast, streaming, video, in-store and more.

Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David’s, the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20M viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry’s sole podcast network, streaming TV and Snap Discover channels, and largest YouTube and TikTok channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research, and plan their big day.

With more than 190 stores across the US, Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David’s Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David’s , sign up for Pearl Planner , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

SOURCE: DAVID’S BRIDAL CORPORATE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire