Dating App MillionaireMatch Takes Stand on Inappropriate Behavior with Reporting Features

Professional millionaire dating site makes reporting inappropriate behavior easier

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MillionaireMatch.com is an exclusive dating app for millionaires and ambitious singles to look for serious relationships since 2001. MillionaireMatch always places its users as the highest priority when it comes to protecting people’s safety. To help keep people safe and protected, MM designed Block & Report system.

This system allows people to block or remove matches at any time they feel uncomfortable or unsafe for any reason at all – including unsolicited messages. People can do this in a few ways:

Click on the gray dots at the top right corner of the chat screen

Scroll to the bottom of a profile and clicking ‘Block & Report’

Reach MillionaireMatch’s support team directly by e-mailing [email protected] to request assistance with any issue

The system allows users to share specific information regarding the reason why they blocked someone. These details help MM support team to take swift action. Read the options available for reporting:

Fake/Spam

Commercial Services

Offensive/Abusive Behavior

Inappropriate Photos

Underage User

When they are submitted, these requests are automatically received by the support team for action. All reporting is anonymous and permanent. Users are guaranteed to never see reported profiles again. Depending on community guidelines, reported members may be warned or banned.

“We have always had a zero-tolerance policy for content or behavior that makes others feel uncomfortable or unsafe. Now, we’re just making it easier for our users to take control. This is part of our commitment to our high valued users,” stated Dani Johnson, the spokesperson for MillionaireMatch.

MillionaireMatch is available via the iOS Apple Store and Google Play store.

About MillionaireMatch

Since 2001, MillionaireMatch is a professional dating site designed exclusively for millionaires and affluent singles looking for a long-term relationship. Voted “Best Website” by Forbes Magazine, MillionaireMatch supports over 5 million users including doctors, lawyers, celebrities, CEOs, and entrepreneurs.

To learn more, please visit www.MillionaireMatch.com.

Contacts

Dani Johnson



Phone: 269-329-9094



[email protected]