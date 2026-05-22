Dateline Appoints Alvarez & Marsal to Manage Colosseum Development

Construction Manager and Owners Team

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR)(OTCQB:DTREF)(FSE:YE1) (Dateline or the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Alvarez & Marsal (A&M)(https://www.alvarezandmarsal.com) as the Construction Manager and integrated owners-team for the Colosseum Gold Mine development in San Bernardino County, California.

A&M is a global leader in the delivery of infrastructure and capital projects, with over 12,000 professionals working in 43 countries. It has completed over 120 major projects for major mining companies over the past five years, with 30 major projects currently being managed.

The scope of the engagement includes the following functions:

Mobilisation & Alignment; Contracting, Commercial Support & Project Controls; Owner-Side Construction Management & Integration; HSEC, Quality, Completion & Readiness for Operations; and Governance & Advisory Support.

The embedded nature of the engagement allows Dateline to have a team that can quickly scale up with proven professionals and robust systems to deliver the Colosseum Gold Mine, as detailed in the recently released BFS.

A&M will work closely with the Company’s FEED (Front-End Engineering and Design) team to accelerate the project both technically and commercially. This includes delivering fit for purpose contracts for the delivery of the processing plant via an EPC+M (Engineering, Procurement, Construction plus Management) model, as well as taking initial engagement with established local mining contractors for the timely delivery of Colosseum as soon as financing is settled.

Dateline’s Chief Operating Officer, Simon Slesarewich, commented:

“Dateline intends to run a simple contracting strategy, through hard dollar commercial contracts wherever possible. A&M has an excellent reputation for on time, on budget project delivery by carefully managing budgets and timetables.

“The team that Pierre has assembled for Colosseum is high calibre, with decades of experience in building and commissioning mining projects in North America.

“We will now work together with A&M on the EPC+M contract for the Colosseum processing plant, the largest component of the mine development.”

Alvarez & Marsal’s Managing Director, Pierre Légaré, commented:

“We commenced discussions about Colosseum at the beginning of the year and have closely followed the progress of the Bankable Feasibility Study. We have reviewed and endorse Dateline’s simple and effective execution strategy for the delivery of Colosseum.

“A&M has assembled a team of like minded professionals, focused on delivering Colosseum on time and budget. We look forward to working with Simon and the Dateline team.”

About Alvarez & Marsal

Alvarez & Marsal is a leading global professional services firm founded in 1983. Privately held since its founding, A&M provides advisory, business performance improvement and turnaround management services to companies, investors and government entities. The firm is known for its operational focus, senior practitioner model and practical approach to solving complex business challenges. A&M’s Infrastructure and Capital Projects team advises on the planning, delivery and performance of major capital projects across sectors including energy, infrastructure, industrials and natural resources.

This press release has been authorized for release by the Board of Dateline Resources Limited.

For more information, please contact:

Stephen Baghdadi

Managing Director

+61 2 9375 2353

Andrew Rowell

Corporate & Investor Relations Manager

+61 400 466 226

a.rowell@dtraux.com

www.datelineresources.com.au

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About Dateline Resources Limited

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR)(OTCQB:DTREF)(FSE:YE1) is an Australian company focused on mining and exploration in North America. The Company owns 100% of the Colosseum Gold-REE Project in California.

The Colosseum Gold Mine is located in the Walker Lane Trend in East San Bernardino County, California and is located 10km north of Mountain Pass rare earth mine. Drill testing the REE potential at Colosseum has commenced.

On 11 May 2026, Dateline announced that the BFS economics for the Colosseum Gold Project generated a pre-tax NPV 5 of US$785 million and a pre-tax IRR of 49.5% using a gold price of US$4,200/oz.

Dateline has also acquired the high-grade Argos Strontium Project, also located in San Bernadino County, California. Argos is reportedly the largest strontium deposit in the U.S. with previous celestite production grading 95%+ SrSO 4 .

In March 2026, Dateline consolidated the Music Valley Heavy Rare Earth Project in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties, California. The region has known HREE mineralisation from USGS rock chip sampling, however it has not been subjected to modern exploration techniques.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement may contain “forward-looking statements” concerning Dateline Resources that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Generally, the words “will”, “may”, “should”, “continue”, “believes”, “expects”, “intends”, “anticipates” or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Dateline Resources’ ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, changes in regulatory environment and the behavior of other market participants. Dateline Resources cannot give any assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Dateline Resources assumes no obligation and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements set out herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.

SOURCE: Dateline Resources Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire