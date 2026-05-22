Applied Minerals, Inc. Introduces its DRAGONITE-PM-850 Grade for Cementitious Applications

Applied Minerals, Inc., (the “Company”) a leading supplier of halloysite clay products marketed under the DRAGONITE® trade name, is pleased to Introduce its DRAGONITE-PM-850 Grade for cementitious applications.

DRAGONITE-PM-850 is a reactive grade of the Company’s DRAGONITE halloysite clay product. DRAGONITE-PM-850 is a Class N pozzolan. Under ASTM C618-23e1, DRAGONITE-PM-850 exceeds the 7-day and 28-day compressive strength of the control by 26% and 25%, respectively.

The partial replacement of cement with tubular halloysite clay has been shown to materially increase flexural strength, reduce total porosity and decrease median pore diameter in a standard cement mortar formulation. DRAGONITE-PM-850 is ideal for white and off-white cementitious applications.

Sample requests for the Company’s DRAGONITE-PM-850 for both architectural and structural applications should be submitted to info@appliedminerals.com.

About Applied Minerals

Applied Minerals, Inc. is a leading producer of halloysite clay products from its Dragon Mine property in Eureka, Utah. Halloysite is aluminosilicate clay with a unique tube-like morphology. The Company’s DRAGONITE halloysite clay products are used in applications such as, but not limited to, ceramics, molecular sieves, nucleating agents, catalysts, adhesives, coatings, flame-retardants and cosmetics.

Contact:

Chris Carney – President

(212) 226-4256

info@appliedminerals.com

SOURCE: Applied Minerals, Inc.

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