Data Theorem Earns Two 2023 New Product of the Year Awards for its Industry-Leading Application Security Products

API Secure Named Industry’s Best Application Security Product; Supply Chain Secure Recognized as Industry’s Leading Supply Chain Security Solution

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#APIsecurity–Data Theorem, Inc., a leading provider of modern application security, today announced it has won two 2023 New Product of the Year Awards, as presented by Security Today magazine, the leading industry media brand providing technology, education and solutions for security professionals; and securitytoday.com, the preeminent editorial website for the security industry. Data Theorem’s API Secure was named the industry’s best Application Security product, while its Supply Chain Secure was recognized as the industry’s leading supply chain security solution.





“Winning two New Product of the Year Awards and being named with the industry’s best AppSec and supply chain security products is exciting validation,” said Doug Dooley, Data Theorem COO. “Data Theorem uniquely protects organizations’ API attack surfaces – whether embedded in their client-facing applications, on-premise datacenters, or their cloud infrastructure services – due to the benefits of our award-winning Analyzer Engine. Supply Chain Secure is the industry’s only offering using full-stack application runtime analysis and dynamic inventory discovery of third-party API services to support the challenges around software supply chain security and vendor management. The combination of these two products enables organizations to conduct continuous, automated security inspection of their first-party and third-party APIs across their most important cloud-native applications.”

The Security Today New Product of the Year Award honors the outstanding product development achievements of security equipment manufacturers whose products are considered to be particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve security. In the 15th successful year of the independently juried contest, winners were honored in 43 product award categories.

“In the realm of security, innovation is essential. When judging new security products, remember that they should not just meet today’s challenges but also anticipate the threats of tomorrow,” said Ralph C. Jensen, publisher of Security Today magazine. “By taking a proactive and holistic approach to security products and technology, you can better anticipate and adapt to ongoing physical security needs in commercial and industrial settings, ensuring the safety of your assets, employees and operations. We are pleased to recognize so many outstanding new security products that are addressing these concerns.”

Data Theorem’s API Secure product inventories and hacks all APIs so it can remediate security issues within the CI pipeline. The solution is highly differentiated in the industry with its unique agentless API protection capabilities that do not require deployment of an inline network proxy. It leverages the company’s Analyzer Engine which continuously discovers vulnerabilities in multi-cloud and on-premise environments, and provides critical alerts and remediation solutions in real time.

Data Theorem’s Supply Chain Secure is the industry’s first attack surface management (ASM) product to address software supply chain security threats across the application full-stack of APIs, cloud services, SDKs, and open source software. Data Theorem uniquely identifies third-party vulnerabilities across the application software stack with continuous runtime analysis and dynamic inventory discovery that goes beyond traditional source code static analysis approaches and processing of software bill of materials (SBOMs).

Data Theorem’s broad AppSec portfolio protects organizations from data breaches with application security testing and protection for modern web frameworks, API-driven microservices and cloud resources. Its solutions are powered by its award-winning Analyzer Engine which leverages a new type of dynamic and runtime analysis that is fully integrated into the CI/CD process, and enables organizations to conduct continuous, automated security inspection and remediation. Data Theorem is one of the first vendors to provide a full stack application security analyzer that connects attack surfaces of applications starting at the client layers found in mobile and web, the network layers found in APIs, and the infrastructure layers found in cloud services.

About Data Theorem

Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security, helping customers prevent AppSec data breaches. Its products focus on API security, cloud (serverless apps, CSPM, CWPP, CNAPP), mobile apps (iOS and Android), and web apps (single-page apps). Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The award-winning Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously analyzes APIs, Web, Mobile, and Cloud applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. The company has detected more than 5 billion application incidents and currently secures more than 25,000 modern applications for its enterprise customers around the world. Data Theorem is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., with offices in New York and Paris. For more information visit www.datatheorem.com.

Data Theorem and TrustKit are trademarks of Data Theorem, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Dan Spalding



[email protected]

(408) 960-9297