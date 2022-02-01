Adobe Express With AI-Powered Firefly Integration Now Commercially Available

Adobe Firefly features in Express, including Text to Image and Text Effects, are now commercially available to creators globally

Express Premium is now included in most Adobe Creative Cloud paid plans

Express with Firefly is now directly integrated into the new Adobe GenStudio

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) announced the commercial availability of Text to Image and Text Effects Firefly generative AI features in the all-new Adobe Express. Adobe Express is the AI-first, all-in-one creativity app that makes it fast, easy and fun for any user to design and share standout content. With groundbreaking generative AI designed to be safe for commercial use, Express is revolutionizing how people and brands around the world turn ideas into standout content and stunning social media campaigns. Express with Firefly is now directly integrated into Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) as a beta, empowering enterprises to seamlessly create, collaborate and deliver content velocity at scale.





Express is being used by millions of users globally—from students to solopreneurs to creative professionals to small businesses to the largest Enterprises—to create captivating social content, compelling videos, visually stunning PDFs, digital cards and flyers, engaging book reports and resumes and more. Supporting text prompts in over 100 languages, Firefly generative AI enables Express users around the world to create stunning content that is designed to be safe for commercial use, in their language of choice, all within Express.

“The new, AI-powered Express app is unlocking creative expression for millions of users across all skill levels, by giving them access to an all-in-one creative tool that’s fast, easy and fun to use,” said Govind Balakrishnan, senior vice president, Adobe Express and Digital Media Services at Adobe. “With Firefly-powered features now in Express, we’re empowering creators of all levels to experiment, ideate and create in completely new ways – and deliver beautiful, high-quality content for school, work or just for fun.”

Express with Generative AI for Creative Cloud Members

Many Creative Cloud plans include the full paid version of Express Premium. Starting today, Adobe Creative Cloud and Express Premium subscribers will receive monthly Generative Credits that can be used to generate Firefly-generated content. Express paid plans also receive a monthly allocation of Generative Credits. Additional details are available here.

Express with Generative AI for Enterprises

For Enterprises, Express bridges workflows between creative professionals and marketers through integrations into Creative Cloud and Experience Cloud applications. Express with Firefly is now directly integrated into AEM Assets as a beta, enabling any employee across an organization to generate beautiful, ready-to-share content, democratizing creativity across the Enterprise. Additionally, Enterprise users can access AEM Assets directly within Express, empowering organizations to directly publish and access assets.

Express with Generative AI for Small Businesses, Solopreneurs and Students

Small and medium business owners, solopreneurs, social media influencers, students and more can now easily plan, schedule, preview and publish standout content, all from one place. More than 56 million students and educators around the world already have access to Express to collaborate in real-time to create stunning digital portfolios, shared projects, flyers, flashcards, animated videos and more. Adobe recently announced a partnership with India’s Ministry of Education to revolutionize creative expression in classrooms through Adobe Express-based curriculum, training and certification. The new creativity and digital literacy initiative will impact 20 million students and 500,000 educators across India by 2027, to help foster new collaboration, communication and creative skills within the classroom.

Latest Innovations in Express

AI-first, all-in-one editor gives users the ability to make high-impact design elements, engaging videos and images, stunning PDFs, animation and standout content ready for Instagram, TikTok and other social channels and platforms.

gives users the ability to make high-impact design elements, engaging videos and images, stunning PDFs, animation and standout content ready for Instagram, TikTok and other social channels and platforms. Firefly integrated into Express makes it possible to quickly generate custom images and text effects from text prompts in over 100 languages and designed to be safe for commercial use. Plus, more AI-power helps creators to take the guesswork out of design and quickly find the perfect addition to content or get personalized template recommendations that fit unique styles, to create social media posts, videos, posters, flyers and more.

integrated into Express makes it possible to quickly generate custom images and text effects from Plus, helps creators to take the guesswork out of design and quickly find the perfect addition to content or get personalized template recommendations that fit unique styles, to create social media posts, videos, posters, flyers and more. Deep workflows with Creative Cloud apps allow users to easily access, edit and work with creative assets from Photoshop and Illustrator directly within Express, or add linked files that always stay in sync across apps.

allow users to easily access, edit and work with creative assets from Photoshop and Illustrator directly within Express, or add linked files that always stay in sync across apps. Brand control features unlock creativity across the Enterprise, giving users the ability to create, edit and version brand approved assets to deliver on-brand quality content at scale.

unlock creativity across the Enterprise, giving users the ability to create, edit and version brand approved assets to deliver on-brand quality content at scale. PDF support in the new all-in-one editor makes it even easier to import, edit and enhance documents to create visually stunning PDFs.

in the new all-in-one editor makes it even easier to import, edit and enhance documents to create visually stunning PDFs. Quick actions like remove background in images and videos, animate a character using just audio, convert to GIF and edit PDFs, makes it even easier to create standout content quickly and simply.

like remove background in images and videos, animate a character using just audio, convert to GIF and edit PDFs, makes it even easier to create standout content quickly and simply. Real-time co-editing and seamless review and commenting capabilities add speed to the creation process.

Adobe will be bringing even more groundbreaking innovations to Express, across image creation, design, video, audio, PDFs and more, in the coming months.

Availability

Users can access the new Express for desktop for free with plans to bring the latest version of Express to mobile soon. For existing Creative Cloud members, the Express Premium plan is included. The Express and Firefly Enterprise offering is now available.

