D. Boral Capital Acted as Lead Bookrunner to Robot Consulting Co., Ltd (Nasdaq:LAWR) in Connection with its $15,000,000 Initial Public Offering

On July 18, 2025, Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq:LAWR) (the “Company” or “Robot Consulting”), a Japanese platform service provider focusing on human resource solutions with an intention to expand into legal technology and the metaverse, announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 3,750,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) at a public offering price of US$4 per ADS. Each ADS represents one ordinary share of the Company. The ADSs began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 17, 2025, under the ticker symbol “LAWR.”

The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of $15,000,000 from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 562,500 ADSs at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for: (i) recruiting talent and increasing the number of employees, (ii) investing in the research and development of the Company’s new and existing products, (iii) investing in equipment and facilities, including expanding the Company’s office to accommodate additional employees, and (iv) working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Offering was conducted on a firm commitment basis. D. Boral Capital LLC acted as the representative of the underwriters, with Craft Capital Management LLC acting as the co-underwriter (collectively, the “Underwriters”) for the Offering. Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC acted as U.S. securities counsel to the Company and Winston & Strawn LLP acted as U.S. counsel to the Underwriters in connection with the Offering. Spirit Advisors LLC acted as the financial advisor to the Company.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the Offering was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) (File Number: 333-284875), as amended, and was declared effective by the SEC on June 30, 2025. The Offering was made only by means of a prospectus, forming a part of the registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained from D. Boral Capital LLC, Attention: Compliance Department, 590 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, via email at info@dboralcapital.com or telephone at +1 (212) 970-5150 or from Craft Capital Management LLC by email at info@craftcm.com, by standard mail to 377 Oak St, Lower Concourse, Garden City, NY 11530, or by telephone at +1 (800) 550-8411. In addition, copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained via the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company’s securities, nor shall such securities be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation, or sale of any of the Company’s securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated approximately $30 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing ~350 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” or other similar expressions in this prospectus. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

D. Boral Capital LLC

Email: info@dboralcapital.com

Telephone: +1 (212) 970-5150

SOURCE: D. Boral Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire