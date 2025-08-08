AIML Innovations Closes Quantum Sciences Ltd. Restructuring

AI/ML Innovations Inc. (“AIML” or the “Company”) (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB: 42FB) is pleased to confirm it has closed its previously announced restructuring (“Restructuring”) of the terms and conditions associated with its previously completed acquisition of the outstanding common shares of Quantum Sciences Ltd. (“Quantum”). The Quantum acquisition was originally closed on December 23, 2024 and the Restructuring was first announced on April 25, 2025. The Restructuring was completed upon the terms previously announced, other than with respect to (i) the execution of a reseller agreement with Mark Orsmond which was not completed at closing; and (ii) all intellectual property rights and interests in the application known as “meApp” which were retained by the Company at closing instead of being transferred to Mark Orsmond.

AIML Innovations Inc. is a global technology company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence and neural networks to transform digital health. Our proprietary platforms leverage advanced signal processing and deep learning to convert complex biometric data into actionable clinical insights-supporting earlier diagnosis, personalized treatment, and more effective care.

AIML’s shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: AIML), the OTCQB Venture Market (AIMLF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (42FB).

